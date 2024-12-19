Teerdha Vunnam Named Brand Ambassador for Goodeebag at Future Earth Alliance Event

The Future Earth Alliance event, held at T-Hub and powered by Save Water And Nature (SWAN) and Goodeebag, marked a significant milestone in fostering environmental awareness and sustainable practices in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Highlighting the event’s success was the announcement of Miss Teerdha Vunnam, a 17-year-old eco-warrior with an inspiring 15-year journey in environmental sustainability, as the Brand Ambassador for Goodeebag.

Teerdha Vunnam’s appointment as Brand Ambassador underscores her unwavering commitment to environmental advocacy and innovative solutions. As the founder of Ozone Run and a recipient of the prestigious Climate Action Ambassador award in 2022 and 2023, Teerdha has consistently led impactful initiatives to enhance green cover, reduce carbon footprints, and promote community involvement in sustainability. Her dynamic efforts make her an exemplary leader and a fitting choice for this pivotal role.

A Trailblazing Profile

Teerdha Vunnam has been a trailblazer in environmental sustainability and entrepreneurship since a young age. At the age of 9, she founded Foodiet, a healthy snacking store dedicated to providing organic and nutritious options for children and families. Her entrepreneurial journey, inspired by her sister’s win on the Telugu version of KBC, began with a vision to create a business that merged her passion for food with a commitment to societal well-being. Foodiet’s snacks are all prepared in-house, ensuring top quality and health benefits for her customers.

Her accolades include the Good Samaritan Award and recognition as the Youngest Food Entrepreneur of Hyderabad by Hundi Talks, a prestigious culinary platform. She has showcased her culinary and entrepreneurial skills at the Schoolpreneur Summit 2018 and Kitchen India Expo, earning widespread acclaim for her dedication to quality and innovation.

In addition to her entrepreneurial pursuits, Teerdha has been a lifelong environmental advocate. From volunteering with Save Water And Nature (SWAN) at the age of 2 to initiating campaigns like ‘Adopt a Tree & Save Earth’ and donating over 35,000 tree saplings, her efforts have had a tangible impact on Hyderabad’s green cover. Her initiatives also extend to community cleanup drives, urban lake revival projects, and awareness campaigns like #YetIDid, which inspire individuals to overcome challenges and contribute to societal betterment.

Teerdha’s commitment to social causes is further exemplified by her donations to cancer patients, orphanages, and old age homes. She has supported numerous initiatives, including Car-Free Thursdays, Raahagiri, Rally for Rivers, and the Hyderabad Urban Makeover, demonstrating her multifaceted approach to community welfare.

Driving Change with Goodeebag

Goodeebag, a startup that incentivizes waste segregation through a mobile application, aims to connect homes with recyclers and foster a culture of responsible consumption. Teerdha introduced Goodeebag to her school, DPS Hyderabad, rallying students, teachers, and parents to commit to environmental sustainability. Her influence is transforming daily routines and encouraging individuals to take actionable steps toward a cleaner, greener future.

Empowering Schools for Sustainability

The Future Earth Alliance event saw participation from leading schools across Hyderabad and Secunderabad, emphasizing the importance of waste segregation at the source to minimize landfill contributions. Schools signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) to collaborate on sustainability projects, marking the beginning of a unified movement toward environmental responsibility.

A key highlight was an insightful workshop by Pro Zero Carbon, which offered strategies for reducing carbon footprints and creating net-zero schools. This workshop inspired participants to adopt practical and impactful sustainability measures, aligning educational institutions with global environmental goals.

A Vision for the Future

Teerdha’s journey as a young entrepreneur and environmental advocate has been a testament to her passion for societal and environmental well-being. From founding Ozone Run to creating impactful campaigns such as #YetIDid and Green Steps, she has empowered individuals and communities to take small but meaningful actions for a sustainable future.

Speaking at the event, Teerdha said, “Being named Brand Ambassador for Goodeebag is a humbling experience. I believe that collective actions, however small, can create a ripple effect for lasting change. Together, we can pave the way for a healthier planet.”

Looking Ahead

The event culminated in a celebration of collective efforts and a commitment to driving sustainability forward. By recognizing and rewarding schools, students, and staff for successful segregation and recycling, Goodeebag’s initiative not only protects the environment but also instills lifelong habits of accountability and stewardship in young minds.

With Teerdha Vunnam as its ambassador, Goodeebag is poised to inspire a new generation of eco-conscious individuals dedicated to building a sustainable future.