Telugu girl won Miss Teen Galaxy UK

At the Parr Hall in Warrington, UK, on Saturday, March 23rd, Suhani Rao Boinpally competed among 25 teen finalists from across the United Kingdom, securing the esteemed title of Miss Teen Galaxy Pageant UK as the first South Asian winner on the 15th anniversary of the pageant. Notably, she achieved a ‘clean sweep,’ garnering the highest scores in all rounds of the competition: Best in Interview, Best in Fashionwear, and Best in Eveningwear.

Suhani’s family relocated to the UK 14 years ago from Telangana, now residing in Buckinghamshire, the county she represented prior to her Miss Teen Galaxy UK victory. Her parents, Pramodh and Saritha Boinpally, hail from Thotapally village in the Siddipet district.

A passionate dancer, Suhani utilises dance as a medium to convey significant messages. She holds a Diploma in Bharathanatyam, bearing the title of ‘Natya Kala Jothy,’ and is currently pursuing a Post Diploma to ensure the preservation of this art form through future teaching endeavours. Alongside her dedication to dance, she is an ardent debater and actress. With her Miss Teen Galaxy UK title, she intends to advocate for representation, focusing on climate change awareness. She plans to extend her efforts to India, spearheading initiatives such as beach cleanups and campaigns to provide biodegradable pads, aiming to combat period poverty sustainably. In August of this year, Suhani will journey to Orlando, Florida, USA, to compete against fellow Teen finalists and winners from around the globe, aspiring to secure the international crown.