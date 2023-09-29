The role of pH in skin health: How to support your skin’s natural barrier?

While having flawless skin is surely everyone’s goal, the process of getting there is one that most people pay little attention to. A majority of individuals get complacent with their standard skincare routine believing they are doing the best for their skin. However, in reality, skincare goes beyond following a diligent routine and requires finding the right balance to preserve good health of your skin. In this context, the maintenance of the skin’s pH levels becomes pivotal in ensuring the skin’s well-being.



A measure of the acidity or alkalinity of any liquid containing water, the pH scale ranges from 0 to 14 with values below 7 signifying acidity and values above 7 indicating alkalinity and 7 signifying neutral pH. For healthy skin, its acid mantle should remain slightly acidic with a pH of approximately 4.5- 6. Given the fact that the outermost layer of skin known as the acid mantle acts as a protective barrier against external factors such as dryness or water loss, bacteria, allergens, and pollution while maintaining moisture, it is important to make sure of your skin pH is healthy which is around pH 5.5 to support your skin’s natural barrier and prevent out of balance.

Dr Michaela Arens Corell, Head of Medical-Scientific Department sebamed,asserts, “The key to developing and sustaining healthy skin is maintaining a well-balanced pH. An ideal pH of 5.5 strengthens the natural defenses of your skin, guards against problems like irritation, dryness and acne, and results in a healthy and glowing appearance. By carefully selecting skincare products and carrying out a skincare routine that takes pH into account, you can strengthen your skin’s protective barrier and ensure bright, radiant, and problem free looks.

Ways to achieve a balanced pH for your skin

Use pH 5.5 based cleansing bars: The acid mantle of the skin’s natural protective layer is compromised by soap with neutral (pH =7) or alkaline (pH >7) pH levels, raising the likelihood of skin dryness and redness and other skin reactions. On the other hand, a mild cleansing bar with pH 5.5 that contains an efficient, hydrating complex with essential amino acids as well as vitamins and lecithin that support skin’s moisture balance, and is free from baddies is ideal for keeping up the natural barrier function of the skin’s acid mantle while ensuring gentle cleansing without drying your skin and making it glowing with good health.

Daily moisturization: The crucial component of skincare is moisturization, which frequently gets overlooked by the majority of individuals. In order to give the skin the necessary nourishment and hydration, a pH-balanced moisturizer i.e. pH 5.5 packed with skin friendly effective ingredients helps to regulate your skin’s pH is essential. Making sure to moisturize your skin twice a day on a daily basis using the correct moisturizer will keep your skin’s pH in check, keeping it smooth and supple in return.

Do not forget sunscreen: Prolonged sun exposure can influence the pH balance of your skin, cause dry skin, and aging symptoms including wrinkles and fine lines. Using a sunscreen with pH 5.5 is critical as it helps to maintain or restore barrier damage which can result from excess sun exposure.. Also the sunscreen should have physical or chemical filter to protect from harmful UVA and UVB rays, vitamin E for defense against sun damage and aging, provitamin B5 for skin regeneration after sunburn, and natural inulin and lecithin for profound hydration is a must to effectively shield your skin from sun damage. Even while adhering to your full skin care regimen might appear difficult, sunscreen is something you should never skip. Apply sunscreen 20 minutes before sun exposure and then reapply after every 2 hours. In case you go for a swim – reapply it after swim immediately.

A well-balanced pH: The key to flawless skin

Being the most important part of the body, skin surely requires that extra care. From top-tier products to diligent skincare routine, flawless skin demands all. However, ensuring the good health of the skin goes beyond that.

Good skin health and beauty depends on maintaining an optimal pH level. Thus, understanding the value of a regulated pH and taking action to protect your skin’s natural barrier can help you attain healthy, radiant skin that is prepared to take whatever comes its way.