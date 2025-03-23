TiE Hyderabad launches 6th Edition of TiE Women 2025

TiE Hyderabad has launched the 6th edition of TiE Women 2025 at PalTech, Madhapur. The event, held on Friday evening, witnessed the presence of industry leaders, investors, and aspiring women entrepreneurs. The initiative serves as a business pitch competition at the chapter level, inviting applications from women-led startups.

Applications are now open. To qualify, startups must have a woman founder or co-founder with at least 33% equity, be beyond the idea stage, and be no more than seven years old. The application process is free of cost. For more details and to apply, visit the TiE Women website.

TiE Women is a global initiative conducted in collaboration with 60 TiE chapters worldwide, offering mentorship, investor connections, and networking opportunities to women entrepreneurs. Each chapter selects one winner who advances to the global finale, along with up to three runners-up. The Hyderabad chapter winner will compete at the Global Pitch Competition at the TiE Global Summit (TGS) in Rajasthan in December 2025. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Dept. of IT E&C and Industries, Government of Telangana, praised TiE Hyderabad’s contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. “TiE Hyderabad has played a crucial role in shaping Hyderabad’s startup landscape, evident from its Telangana State Award for Best Industry Association (Startup Focus) in 2023. TiE Women is pivotal in supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering diversity in our ecosystem,” he stated. He urged women entrepreneurs to participate in large numbers, emphasizing the initiative’s role in providing international mentorship, funding opportunities, and global exposure.Rajesh Pagadala, President of TiE Hyderabad, reiterated the organization’s commitment to women’s entrepreneurship. “Through TiE Women, we empower women founders and strengthen Hyderabad’s startup ecosystem,” he said. Vice President Murali Kalarla highlighted the impact of women in entrepreneurship, stating, “Championing women-led businesses unleashes limitless potential and fosters a dynamic global economy.”

Committee Chair Neetika Maheshwari emphasized the program’s role in breaking barriers for women entrepreneurs. “TiE Women 2025 continues to be a catalyst for success through mentorship and funding,” she noted.

Key benefits of this year’s edition include:

• Shark Tank Style Funding – Selected startups will receive investments from venture capitalists and investors.

• International Mentoring – Experts will guide startups on scalability and market access.

• TGS Finale Sponsorship – Chapter winners will be sponsored to compete in the global finale.

• Stanford Seed Spark Program Sponsorship – The top three startups will gain access to this prestigious program.

The TiE Women 2025 program is spearheaded by Committee Chair Neetika Maheshwari, alongside members Rashida Adenwala, Kiran Chandra Kalluri, Ankit Sanjay Shah, and M V Reddy.