Tips for managing PCOS naturally

PCOS Awareness Month is celebrated in September to raise awareness and educate the public about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition affecting many women in India. Characterized by irregular periods, elevated levels of male hormones, and ovarian cysts, PCOS can lead to symptoms such as weight gain, acne, excessive hair growth, and fertility issues. To help manage these symptoms, Sheela Krishnaswamy, a seasoned Nutritionist and Wellness Consultant, shares practical advice emphasizing the importance of maintaining a well-balanced and clean diet, incorporating natural foods like almonds, leafy greens, pulses and whole grains, which provide essential nutrients and enhance overall body functioning and well-being.

Prioritize Balanced Meals: One of the most important steps in managing PCOS is maintaining a balanced diet rich in nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, whole grains, pulses, dals, and nuts such as almonds. Almonds are beneficial due to their healthy fats, protein, and fiber, which promote satiety, and aid in weight management. Additionally, almonds provide magnesium, a nutrient that plays a role in blood sugar control. In fact, the Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) Dietary Guidelines for Indians also recognize nutritious nuts like almonds that can be consumed daily for good health.

Focus on Low Glycemic Index Foods: Opting for low glycemic index foods, like legumes, whole grains, seeds, and nuts such as almonds, is essential for managing PCOS. Almonds play a vital role in lowering the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate-rich foods that they are eaten with, thereby helping to regulate fasting insulin levels. In fact, incorporating a handful of almonds into your daily diet not only helps control blood sugar but also supports weight management and reduces LDL cholesterol, all of which can help to alleviate PCOS symptoms and improve overall health.

Regular Physical Activity: Integrating regular exercise into your routine is crucial for managing PCOS. Engaging in activities such as brisk walking, swimming, playing a sport or yoga can help regulate weight and enhance insulin sensitivity, both of which are important for effectively managing PCOS symptoms.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining overall health. Proper hydration supports various bodily functions, including metabolism and digestion. Aim to drink at least 6 to 8 glasses of water each day to help your body stay hydrated, which can alleviate symptoms such as bloating, and fatigue commonly associated with PCOS.

Stress Management: Managing stress is vital for managing PCOS, as elevated stress levels can exacerbate symptoms. Incorporate stress-reducing techniques into your routine, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or mindful practices, to help keep stress levels under control and support overall well-being.

Seek the help of a healthcare professional (endocrinologist or gynaecologist) to help you manage PCOS and give you specific guidance. A qualified dietitian will be able to help you with your daily diet plan.