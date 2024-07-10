Tips to take care of your scalp during monsoons

During the rainy season, the air is loaded with a high amount of moisture. This excess moisture traps dirt and grime on the scalp and hair shafts. This causes the hair follicles to weaken and the hair strands to become coated. This is the main reason for hair fall during monsoons

During the rainy season, the air is loaded with a high amount of moisture. This excess moisture traps dirt and grime on the scalp and hair shafts. This causes the hair follicles to weaken and the hair strands to become coated. This is the main reason for hair fall during monsoons. These weather conditions not only make it difficult for hair to dry, but also make it dull and frizzy. Also, deposits near the hair roots become a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi that can worsen your dandruff problems. The acidity of rainwater is also responsible for excessive hair loss.



1. Keep your scalp clean: Wash your hair regularly with a mild shampoo to remove excess oil and dirt. This helps prevent dandruff and fungal infections.

2. Avoid excessive use of hair products: Minimise the use of heavy styling products such as gels and sprays, as they can sit on the scalp and cause irritation.

3. Use the Right Comb: An important part of your monsoon hair care routine is to use a comb in the right way. Choose a wide-toothed comb to detangle your hair easily. Make sure there is enough space between the teeth of the comb so that the hair does not break when combing. Be careful not to brush wet hair right away as it has a greater chance of breakage. Another hair care tip to keep in mind is to avoid sharing combs, especially during monsoons, to avoid fungal infections.

4. Nutritious food: Diet plays a significant role in maintaining healthy hair. What you eat determines the quality of your hair. Add protein-rich foods like eggs, walnuts, dairy products and whole grains to your regular diet along with green vegetables as it adds shine to your hair.

5. Wash your hair moderately: Use natural oils like coconut or almond oil sparingly to keep your scalp hydrated, but avoid over-oiling, which can attract dirt. Gently massage your scalp to improve blood circulation and promote healthy hair growth.

Watch for any signs of scalp problems, such as redness, itching or flaking, and consult a dermatologist if necessary. Ensure the scalp is clean. If you experience dandruff or seborrhea, consider using a shampoo containing ketoconazole, salicylic acid, or zinc pyrithione. If your scalp is excessively oily or greasy, wash it frequently. Be sure to condition the hair length, as this is very important, and focus shampooing on the scalp.

For oiling, apply it moderately if you have a dry to normal scalp or hair. If you have an oily scalp, avoid oiling during the monsoon season. If you get wet during the rainy season, ensure proper scalp hygiene and dry your hair thoroughly. Rainwater can carry dirt and impurities, so if your hair and scalp get wet, shampoo and condition them again to maintain proper scalp hygiene. Protecting your scalp during the monsoon is essential to maintain healthy and shiny hair. If you follow the outlined tips, adopt the right hair care routine and be alert to possible scalp problems, we can enjoy the season without worry.

(The writer is a founder M D Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics, Hair Growth Queen of India,Founder of FDA-Approved Hair Growth Booster)