Today is World IVF Day: Breaking myths around IVF - What every woman should know

In vitro fertilization (IVF) has revolutionised fertility care over the past four decades, enabling countless couples and individuals to become parents. Yet despite its prevalence, IVF remains shrouded in misconceptions that can lead to unnecessary anxiety, stigma, or delays in seeking help. Understanding the facts behind these myths is crucial, whether you’re considering treatment or supporting someone who is. Dr. N Sapna Lulla, Lead Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, emphasises that understanding the facts behind these myths is crucial—whether you’re considering treatment or supporting someone who is.

Myth 1: IVF guarantees success on the first try

One of the most common myths is that IVF is a quick and surefire solution. In reality, the average live birth rate per IVF cycle varies significantly depending on age, health, and fertility factors. For women under 35, success rates per cycle typically range from 40–50%, while rates decline to under 10–20% for those over 40. Multiple cycles are often needed to reach a successful pregnancy. For many, it requires resilience, patience, and emotional preparedness.

Myth 2: IVF is only for married heterosexual couples

While early IVF treatments were primarily used by heterosexual married couples struggling with infertility, modern IVF serves a much broader community. Unmarried women, same‑sex couples, single parents by choice, and individuals undergoing gender transition use IVF in conjunction with fertility preservation or donor gametes. IVF technology adapts to diverse family structures, reflecting its increasingly inclusive role in reproductive care.

Myth 3: IVF increases risk of serious birth defects

Concerns about genetic problems in IVF‑conceived babies are widespread, but large-scale studies consistently show that children born through IVF have similar rates of major congenital anomalies compared to naturally conceived children. Slight increases in minor differences, such as low birth weight, are mostly linked to underlying infertility factors or multiple pregnancies, not the IVF process itself. Continued improvements in laboratory techniques and embryo culture support further risk reduction.

Myth 4: IVF leads to unhealthy multiples every time

Yes, multiple‑embryo transfers can result in twins or triplets, which carry higher risks during pregnancy. However, single‑embryo transfer (SET) has become standard practice in most clinics, especially for younger women with good‑quality embryos. SET reduces the risk of multiple pregnancies without significantly compromising overall success rates. As a result, many IVF births today are singletons.

Myth 5: IVF severely depletes a woman’s eggs

Concerns about “using up” eggs through repeated IVF cycles stem from misunderstandings about ovarian biology. Each cycle stimulates a cohort of available follicles, but the body has a reserve of several hundred thousand primordial follicles that typically last until menopause. While ovarian reserve diminishes with age and repeated stimulation, undergoing IVF doesn’t accelerate the natural decline. Healthcare providers monitor ovarian reserve with tests like AMH (anti‑Müllerian hormone) and ultrasound markers to tailor treatment appropriately.

Myth 6: Only women’s age matters, male fertility isn’t part of the equation

IVF is often viewed as a solution solely for female-related infertility, but male factors such as low sperm count or poor motility play a role in over 40% of infertility cases. Techniques like intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), where a single sperm is injected directly into an egg, help couples overcome male-factor infertility. Screening and treating male fertility issues are essential parts of the IVF process and influence outcomes just as much as women’s health.

Myth 7: IVF is unaffordable and out of reach

While IVF can be financially taxing, costs vary widely across clinics and regions. In India, several government and private initiatives offer subsidised programs, and some insurance plans now cover part of reproductive treatments. Many clinics also provide flexible financing, payment plans, or package deals. It’s worth exploring options, consulting with financial advocates at fertility centers, or inquiring about community grants and charitable assistance.

Why busting myths matters

Dispelling misconceptions fosters better access, emotional wellbeing, and informed decision‑making. Women and families considering IVF benefit from realistic expectations, emotional resilience, and clear understanding of what the procedure entails. It encourages earlier intervention, reduces secrecy or shame, and supports a more open public discourse around fertility care.

Looking ahead

Advances in IVF such as embryo genetic screening, non‑invasive embryo selection, personalised ovarian stimulation protocols, and improved cryopreservation are improving outcomes while reducing physical and financial burdens. Future developments may include artificial intelligence‑guided embryo assessment, fertility preservation techniques extending the reproductive window, and tailored treatments that integrate lifestyle, genetics, and environmental factors.

Final thoughts

IVF is neither a miracle cure nor a guaranteed path, but it is a powerful, evolving tool. As it becomes more inclusive, safer, and effective, understanding its realities helps demystify the journey for every woman considering or navigating fertility care. With accurate information, thoughtful planning, and supportive medical guidance, IVF can be an empowering option not a last resort for those dreaming of building a family.