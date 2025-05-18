Travel with Health

Aren’t holidays the time to let go, indulge and enjoy? Absolutely! Yet, sometimes, we come back feeling exhausted, confused, lethargic and sick. Instead, why not garnish it with health? Get back feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Tips to include health in your travel:

1. Plan ahead

All you need to do is be prepared. Plan the destination with care. We have travel resources on our website to help you in the resources section.

2. Choose a homestay or a service apartment if possible

In this way, you can whip up your smoothies, store your fruits and salads and sometimes even cook, if time permits.

3. Carry healthy snacks along with you

Nuts, dry fruits, khakhras, energy bars, oil-free theplas and organic fruits can be carried along. We have some travel recipes on our website in the recipes section.

4. Choose flights which provide vegan options

However, do carry something to eat on the flight too, for it’s better to be safe than sorry! If you are travelling by road or rail, the same applies!

5. Voice your preferences

While dining out, request oil-free and dairy-free options. And listen to your body too! Don’t overeat and feel sick, instead stop when you feel 80% full!

6. Buy local and

feel like one

It’s fun going to the local organic store and buying fresh fruits and salad vegetables that you can carry with you the whole day.

7. Sleep early and rise early

That really makes a big difference.

Watch the sun rise, go for a short walk or run, stretch, and enjoy the fresh air before you step out for sightseeing.

8. Feature nature in your travel

Try and do some activity close to nature. Staying in a nature resort is another cool option.

9. Cut down on alcohol or fizzy drinks

These only drain you. Instead, opt for plain water, tender coconut water or fresh lemon juice.

10. Try something that you have never done before

New experiences are great for mental health. Scuba-diving, a new massage therapy, volunteering at a local organisation, joining a class…there are options galore!

11. Play games

Play interesting word or board games as a family. At dinner, review the whole day and ask each other what was the best part of the day, and which experience was not as good!

12. Practise gratitude

Before retiring for the day, each family member can share three things that they are grateful for.