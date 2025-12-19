Urvashi Dholakia shares how Komolika let her explore performance shades actors only dream of

Television actress Urvashi Dholakia has opened up about her iconic character, Komolika and revealed how the role allowed her to explore a range of performances that many actors only dream of.

Sharing her experiences, she highlighted the creative freedom and depth the character offered, making it one of the most memorable roles of her career. Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi penned a lengthy note saying Komolika taught her that sometimes too much is exactly what changes the game.

Sharing her photos, she wrote, “Komolikawasn’t just a character …. she was a storm She was bold, Unpredictable & Now Unforgettable she allowed me to explore shades of performance that actors only dream of. To my fans… you embraced every flick of the hair, every look, every line & You turned Komolika into a legacy, you’ve stood by me long after the camera stopped rolling. Your love is the real award. Maine humesha kaha hai Aapki Wajah se Hum Hai.”

“I also want to dedicate this honour to everyone who back in the day and till date have told me that I was & I am “Too Much ( Over the Top )” ! Well … Komolika taught me that sometimes too much is exactly what changes the game. Still, let me say this with all the love and a little bit of sass “I am more than just an unforgettable character,” (sic) added Urvashi.

The Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii actress went on to add, “So here’s a Shoutout to every creator, director, producer, storyteller out there Across Every Entertainment Platform that exists today .. If I could create a character as iconic as a villain, imagine what I could do with everything else.” Drama, comedy, emotion, depth, action … I can do it all, and I’m absolutely & forever have been ready for it !!”

“Thank you for loving Komolika so fiercely… but stick around. I promise, the best of Urvashi Dholakia is still loading Thank u @theitaofficial for the Milestone Achievement Award.. Humbled & Honoured #urvashidholakia.”

She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Komolika in the long-running television series “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.”

Recently, Urvashi Dholakia was honoured with the Milestone Achievement Award at the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards.