Urvashi Rautela wins hearts with kind gesture

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently took time off from her packed schedule to engage in a noble cause—distributing food to the underprivileged. The actress shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram handle, where she was seen serving Jalebi to a large crowd of people.

Dressed in an elegant green ethnic ensemble with matching earrings, the Daaku Maharaaj actress looked radiant as she personally handed out sweets to those in need. Sharing the video, Urvashi captioned it, “May God fulfill all your dreams and fill every moment with happiness.”

Her compassionate act has struck a chord with netizens, who flooded the comment section with praise. A fan wrote, “Those who do virtuous deeds are always blessed by God,” while another commented, “God bless.” Many others lauded her kindness with remarks like “Fabulous,” “Great,” and “Wow.”

On the work front, Urvashi is currently riding high on the success of Daaku Maharaaj and is gearing up for the much-anticipated sequel Welcome 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, and several others. The Welcome franchise, which started in 2007, has been a fan favorite, with Welcome Back releasing in 2015.

Additionally, Urvashi will also be seen in Baap, helmed by Vivek Chauhan. Touted as the Bollywood remake of the Hollywood action thriller Expendables, the film features an impressive star cast, including Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, and Johny Lever. Further reports suggest that Urvashi is set to portray the legendary actress Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic, adding another exciting project to her lineup.