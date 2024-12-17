Vedhika Kumar on her latest release: It’s incredibly rewarding to end the year with ‘Fear’

Actress Vedhika Kumar, whose latest project ‘Fear’ got released just a few days ago, feels that “end-ing the year with ‘Fear’ is incredibly rewarding.”

In an exclusive quote to Vedika Kumar opened about her latest release ‘Fear’ and her other five re-leases in 2024.

Vedika stated “When God’s grace meets hard work, magic happens. That’s been my journey since 2023, and I’m filled with gratitude for my fans, the universe, and my well-wishers. Having five re-leases in a year is truly special, especially when each project challenges me in different ways and al-lows me to showcase my versatility.”

Adding to its Vedhika said “Starting the year strong and now ending it with ‘Fear’ feels incredibly re-warding. I’m thankful for the appreciation, and I hope this momentum drives me to achieve even greater heights in 2025.”

The trailer of ‘Fear’ was released by R. Madhvan. Vedhika shares warm camaraderie with him.

Looking ahead, Vedhika is rumoured to have another Tamil release by the year’s end, along with sev-eral other exciting projects in the pipeline.

Vedhika Kumar primarily works in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. At the start of her showbiz career, she mostly appeared in modelling assignments. She was approached by Arjun to play the lead role in ‘Madrasi’.

Vedhika continued acting in South Indian films like ‘Muni’, ‘Vijaydashmi’, ‘Shivakashi’, ‘Kaalai’.

Her latest release ‘Fear’ is based on mental health issues. Vedhika plays central character Sindhu who is tormented by mental issues since childhood. She feels that someone is out to kill her. As the story unfolds the mystery intensifies. The film also stars Pavitra Lokesh, Arvind Krishna and Jayaprakash oin key roles.















