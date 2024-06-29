Vidisha Srivastava prefers nylon, polyester, and plastic jewellery for monsoons

Actress Vidisha Srivastava has reflected on the trends for monsoon fashion, sharing that she prefers wearing synthetic materials like nylon and polyester, as they are moisture-resistant and quick to dry.

Monsoon fashion is all about embracing the elements while staying stylish and comfortable.

Sharing her go-to style for the monsoon, Vidisha, who plays Anita Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ said: “During the rainy season, you don’t have to sacrifice style and elegance. When it starts raining, I prefer to wear synthetic materials like nylon and polyester, which are moisture-resistant and quick to dry.”

“I avoid heavy cotton and wool, as they absorb water and take longer to dry. I like to wear bright, bold printed clothes to look more appealing. Plastic jewellery is a great choice for staying fashionable during the season without worrying about damage,” she shared.

Vidisha added: “My favourite look is a stylish waterproof jacket paired with colourful waterproof footwear. And don’t forget to carry a trendy, compact umbrella to add style to your outfit.”

On the professional front, Vidisha made her film debut in 2007 with SP Entertainments’s Telugu film ‘Maa Iddari Madhya’. She also starred in other Telugu projects like ‘Alaa’, ‘Prem’, ‘Athili Sattibabu LKG’.

She has also featured in Kannada movie ‘Nali Naliyutha’, Tamil drama ‘Kathavarayan’, and Malayalam film ‘Lucky Jokers’.

Vidisha has also been a part of TV shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Meri Gudiya’, ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran’, ‘Durga-Mata Ki Chhaya’, and ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal’.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.