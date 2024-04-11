Vidya Balan talks about her love for rom-coms

In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan shed light on the intriguing storyline of the forthcoming film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. With a hint of amusement in her tone, she delved into the unique premise of the movie, expressing both fascination and caution regarding the narrative’s unconventional nature.

“It’s a fun idea and a bizarre situation to be in,” Vidya remarked candidly, reflecting on the plot of the film. She emphasized the unpredictability of the scenario, admitting, “You don’t want to be caught in it, and if you are caught in it, then God will help you.” Despite the humor in her assessment, Vidya underscored the gravity of the situation, stating unequivocally, “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Addressing the courageous individuals who find themselves in such peculiar circumstances, Vidya acknowledged the mix of emotions they might experience. “To the brave hearts who are in this situation, it could also be exciting,” she remarked, acknowledging the potential for both thrill and trepidation in navigating unfamiliar territory.

‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, which translates to ‘Two Plus Two Equals Love’, boasts a star-studded cast including Vidya Balan herself, alongside Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film promises to offer audiences a blend of romance, intrigue, and unexpected twists, drawing them into a world where love and logic collide in unexpected ways. Produced by industry stalwarts including Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is a collaborative effort between Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production. With such esteemed names attached to the project, anticipation is high for a cinematic experience that challenges conventions and delivers fresh perspectives on love and relationships.

As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, Vidya Balan’s insights offer a glimpse into the film’s intriguing premise and the captivating journey that awaits moviegoers. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting cinematic venture.