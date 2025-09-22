Wamiqa Gabbi reflects on life beyond worries

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her versatility and vibrant on-screen presence, recently paused her busy routine to remind herself and her fans that “life is much more than what we worry about.”

Taking to Instagram, the Bhool Chuk Maaf star shared a collection of candid, unfiltered pictures from her phone gallery.

The album showcased glimpses of her life—from getting her makeup done and pulling goofy selfies in the car to enjoying light-hearted moments on set and during casual outings.

Alongside the photo dump, Wamiqa shared a heartfelt note on how she perceives life’s unpredictability. “What do I call these set of random photos I have in my phone? Random? Does everything in life happen randomly? This chaos that we create or encounter with, is it a random chaos? It’s an organised chaos.

It’s a journey that is the most beautiful and the most unpredictable—impossible to predict,” she reflected. She further added that the ultimate desire one must embrace is life itself. “The journey of becoming one with the universe. It’s as exciting as it can get.

The magic of learning that it offers beats every other desire in life. It’s life itself. This is what I’m feeling today, reminding myself that life is much more than what I worry about,” she wrote, leaving fans touched by her outlook. Her post also attracted warm responses, with actress Tamannaah Bhatia commenting, “Tum ek nazm ho, premiqaaaa.”

On the work front, Wamiqa has an exciting slate ahead. She will be seen opposite popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam in Karan Johar’s upcoming production Kuku Ki Kundali, directed by Sharan Sharma, known for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Additionally, Wamiqa has bagged a key role in Priyadarshan’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, where she will share screen spacewith Akshay Kumar for the first time. The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, promising a complete entertainer.

With her thoughtful reflections and impressive lineup of projects, Wamiqa continues to strike a balance between introspection and stardom.