Why Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to clean her own table

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for her upcoming police procedural drama film ‘The Buckingham Murders’, once shared that she likes to take care of home.



The actress is one of the most bankable stars of the industry but there’s a side to her which like to take charge of what happens around the house and multi-task while at it. In an old video, Kareena can be seen saying, “Everything is my department. What the kids will eat at home, the play dates, their classes, what’s cooking at home, what’s Saif eating, I love doing all of that. I love multitasking. I love being an actor, a star and a housewife.”

She further mentioned, “If I’m having people over at my house, I love to clean the table. In a way that gives some power to me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘The Buckingham Murders’.

Recently, the poster of the film was unveiled. It shows Kareena walking on the cold London streets as her back faces the camera.

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’, and others.

The film also stars Ash Tandon, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

In ‘The Buckingham Murders’, Kareena essays the role of a British-Indian detective, Jasmeet Bhamra, who has recently lost her child. She is assigned the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire.

The film is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Kareena also has the Rohit Shetty-directorial ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.