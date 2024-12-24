Winter fruits for glowing skin

Winter is here in full force, and who needs help more than your poor skin? Winter dryness is not a good sign for your skin, as it can lead to fine lines and wrinkles as well.

With the temperature dipping across the country, The women struggle to look for an array of lotions which could face the on-slaught of the winds, cold temperature, and harsh sun rays to help revive and rejuvenate tired, dull, dark and lacklustre skin.

But before you rush the market to buy costly beauty products to look smart take a flashback and check your daily diet. Remember the famous quote, “You are what you eat”?

The winter seasonal fruits not only give you the right nutrition but can also do wonders for your skin.

Vegetable markets now a days are flooded with a variety of sea-sonal fruits and these tasty delights are brimming with antioxi-dants, vitamins and minerals which keep your body and skin well hydrated.

Regular intake of seasonal raw fruits and fruit juices boost water content in the body which keeps the body and skin well hydrated even during the winter season.

Nature is the best physician, giving us fruits that are needed by the body for different seasons. In winter, we get those fruits and vegetables that are beneficial to the body in cold weather. For in-stance, Vitamin C helps to strengthen our immune system and protects the body from colds and coughs. In winter, we get plenty of oranges and “mousambi” (sweet lime). Here are some beauty tips with winter fruits:

Grapefruit

Grapefruit is rich in minerals, antioxidant , and has high water content. It also keeps the skin’s outer layer hydrated. Vitamin C and many antioxidants present in it protect the skin from envi-ronmental hazards. Grapefruits are also rich in lycopene, a chemical that helps keep the skin smooth and protects it from UV rays. Grapefruit is an ideal ingredient to add to your diet and products to help achieve a glowing, bright complexion. They can change dry flaky skin into hydrated, radiant skin. Grapefruits have a natural compound, lycopene, which helps reduce redness and swelling, and may balance your skin tone. You add it to your salad or even make some guacamol

Strawberries

Strawberries are those juicy red berries that almost everyone loves. Applying strawberries topically on your skin can make your skin healthy and glowing.

Strawberry is Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, that provide immunity to the skin cells and make them better prepared to deal with environmental changes.

Strawberries help hydrate your skin. The vitamin C present in strawberries helps brighten and nourish your skin. It helps en-sure soft and supple skin.

Strawberries also contain ellagic acid, which fights against sun damage. Strawberries are seasonal fruits available during the winter in India. Add fresh strawberries to your cereal bowl or milkshake to reap the benefits of this fruit for glowing skin.

Take strawberry puree, mix with fresh cream (dry skin) or yogurt (oily skin) and add a tablespoon of honey. Apply all over the face, leave it on for few minutes and wash with warm water. You can deep freeze and store this mask.

Strawberry moisturises and nourishes chapped and damaged lips. The salicylic acid helps exfoliate the dead skin cells on your lips, while its moisturising properties helps hydrate it and give it an instant lift.

Lemon

We all know that lemon is a rich source of Vitamin C, which is needed in winter. As a cosmetic ingredient, lemon can be used in various ways, but avoid using it undiluted, as it can be harsh on the skin. However, on areas where the skin is thicker, like elbows and knees, rub lemon halves and wash off with water. Over a pe-riod of time, it cleanses and lightens skin colour. Lemon can also be used as a hand lotion. Mix it with rose water and rub it into the skin of the hands. For rough hands, rub granulated sugar and the juice of a lemon together on the hands, till the sugar dis-solves. Then rinse off with water. Done regularly, it will help to improve the skin texture. Add lemon juice to “tea water” for a hair rinse, to make the hair silky and shiny. Boil used tea leaves in enough water and cool the liquid. Add the juice of one lemon and use it as a last rinse. Lemon peels can be dried and powdered and used in face packs and scrubs.

Oranges

Oranges may be used in hair packs. The rind of oranges are said to contribute to hair luster and nourishes the hair. It also reduces oiliness. Keep orange peels and simmer them in water over a low fire. Cool and strain. Use the water to mix hair packs. For exam-ple, a protein pack may be made using lentils and egg white. The lentils should be soaked in water overnight. Next morning, grind the lentils, add egg and the orange-peel water, to mix into a pack for the hair. It cleanses, reduces oiliness and adds body and shine. Orange juice can be used to rinse the hair after shampoo. It helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance and reduces oiliness. It is also rich in Vitamin C. Makes the hair shiny and silky. After your shampoo, add the juice of 2 oranges to half a mug of water and use as a last rinse. Leave on for 2 minutes and then rinse with plain water.

Neroli, which is orange flower oil, has been used in both skin and hair care. Neroli oil is used in aromatherapy due to its calming and anti-stress benefits. It can be added to carrier oils (i.e. pressed oils like olive oil, almond oil, sesame seed oil etc) to make hair oils. It has to be diluted and added in the correct proportion to the carrier oil. It is said to calm the mind and is useful in stress related hair problems, like hair loss.

Banana

Banana, one of the most popular fruits, packs quite a punch in terms of nutrition and health benefits. It is one of the richest sources of potassium and also contains Vitamin C and B6. Bana-nas are beneficial for both skin and hair treatments. Its potassi-um content helps to soften both dry hair and dry skin. Bananas can be made into a pulp and added to both face and hair packs. Bananas help hair that has been damaged by repeated colouring and other chemical treatments. Bananas can be made into a pulp and applied on the hair like a pack. Leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and then wash it off. Egg yolk or curd may be added to mashed bananas and applied as a hair pack. If the hair is very dry, add one teaspoon pure glycerin or honey to the banana pack. Almond oil may also be added to the banana hair pack.

Avocado

Avocados are excellent for skin care, as they boost cell renewal. It contains Vitamin B and C, which help to build new cells and strengthen the immune system. It also has Vitamin A and E, which keep the skin soft and smooth. In fact, Avocado juice or oil can be very nourishing for the skin and hair. The protein and oil contents of avocado strengthen and nourish the hair. For home hair care, mash the avocado, add honey and a little lemon juice. This can be applied on the hair as a pack. In fact, it can also be applied on the face. Wash it off after half an hour.

Pomegranate (Anaar)

It has excellent benefits for skin care, as it helps to moisturise the skin and is a powerful antioxidant. It helps to improve the skins moisture retention ability too. It is said to boost the process of cell renewal and thus helps to delay the formation of ageing signs on the skin. Used regularly on the face, it can remove tan, lighten skin colour and also brighten the skin.

(The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)