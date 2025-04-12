Wisdom Through the Lens

Acclaimed actor Boman Irani captivated a packed audience at a special session hosted by the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO), Hyderabad Chapter. Speaking on the theme “Knowledge – The Compass for Life’s Journey,” Irani shared heartfelt anecdotes from his life, tracing his path from a shy, dyslexic child to a celebrated figure in Indian cinema. His message was clear: true wisdom is earned through experience, resilience, and the courage to follow one’s passion

The Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO), Hyderabad Chapter, hosted a captivating and inspiring session with renowned actor Boman Irani on Friday evening. The event drew an enthusiastic audience eager to learn from the multifaceted star, known for his wit, wisdom, and impactful life journey.

In her welcome address, Pallavi Jain, Chairperson of YFLO Hyderabad, remarked:

“We firmly believe that in an ever-evolving world, access to knowledge, the ability to acquire it, and the wisdom to apply it are the most potent tools an individual or a society can possess. It is this conviction that drives us to create an environment where curiosity is nurtured, learning is celebrated, and the pursuit of understanding becomes a lifelong journey.”

She further described Boman Irani as a true embodiment of continuous learning and impactful communication—a powerhouse of talent whose journey from business to cinema has been marked by adaptability, resilience, and a deep understanding of the human spirit.

Speaking on the theme “Knowledge – The Compass for Life’s Journey,” Boman Irani shared personal anecdotes from his life, captivating the audience with his humility and humor.

“Nothing is small or big—it’s all in our minds. I wasn’t a great child, but I was good at studies. I was a shy, dyslexic kid until the 7th grade, with a speech defect and a lisp until the 10th,” he revealed.

“But my mother found what made me truly happy. I loved the stage, the limelight, and making my voice heard.”

He recalled how he overcame dyslexia and his speech issues with determination and support from his mother.

“I used singing to improve my speech and even practiced with pebbles in my mouth. I debuted in films at the age of 41. Today, I am never at a loss for words,” he said with a smile.

Irani emphasised the importance of embracing individuality and not measuring success by conventional standards.

“No one is perfect. Not everyone will be a mathematical genius like Shakuntala Devi, sing like Lata Mangeshkar, or play cricket like Virat Kohli. Every person is unique, and mothers especially should recognise and encourage their child’s individuality.”

He also shared how he landed his iconic role in ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, a film he admits he didn’t initially like the title of but acknowledges as a turning point in his career.

“Physical challenges or limitations should never stop anyone from pursuing their passion. I was never exceptionally talented or a prodigy, but whatever wisdom I have, I’ve gained through acting.”

From unforgettable roles in ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘3 Idiots’ to acclaimed performances in ‘Made in Heaven’ and ‘Don’, Boman Irani continues to charm audiences with his brilliance, versatility, and unwavering commitment to his craft.

“I give 100% to every role I play. I constantly push my creative boundaries and stay committed to growth. That’s been the key to my journey,” he concluded.