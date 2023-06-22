Live
- Amit Shah assured help regarding rice supply Siddiramaiah
- Search for missing tourist sub enters critical stage
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 22-06-2023
- This is when ‘Agent’ will have OTT debut!
- Major accident averted to Sangamitra express train in Chirala
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 22-06-2023
- Delay in ‘Spy’ trailer; to be released at 6:03 PM today
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Tholiprema’ all set to re-release on this day!
- Tibet President-In-Exile Says Modi Is Not Changing Muslims Into Hindus
- Chhetri's hat-trick helps India rout Pakistan 4-0
Yoga brings harmony to mind, body and soul, shares Hansika Motwani on IYD
Highlights
On the occasion of International Yoga Day (IYD), Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani on Wednesday perfomed some asanas in the morning and shared that...
On the occasion of International Yoga Day (IYD), Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani on Wednesday perfomed some asanas in the morning and shared that Yoga brings a lot of positivity. The actress shared that she performs yoga daily and was dedicated to fitness and wellness routines that depend on the power of yoga. On why she loves Yoga, Hansika said, “Fitness should be the mantra for all, it brings in a lot of positivity, relieves stress, and relaxes our body and soul. Just 15 minutes of Yoga daily will bring in a lot of change in your routine. Yoga doesn’t take much time to practice.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS