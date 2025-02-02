Did you know that the global skincare industry is now worth over USD 150 billion and continues to grow rapidly? This explosive demand is driven largely by younger consumers seeking quick-fix solutions.

But here’s a startling fact: studies show that up to 82% of skincare and cosmetic advertising claims are false! Lets advocate for a different approach one that doesn’t rely on external applications like creams, oils, moisturisers, lotions, or cosmetics. These products often come with hidden toxins and chemicals that can be absorbed through the skin, potentially causing long-term harm. True skincare begins from within. Your skin is a mirror of your overall health. Instead of turning to expensive products or beauty salons, consider heading to an organic farmers market or store. By nourishing your body with clean, wholesome foods, you’ll achieve radiant, glowing skin naturally—without the risks of harmful chemicals. Health and beauty are truly within your reach!

Read about the foods that will take care of your skin…..

1. Orange-red vegetables

Are full of beta-carotene which convert into Vitamin A in our bodies. The Vitamin A acts as an anti-oxidant and prevents cell damage and premature ageing.

2. Green leafy vegetables

Provide nutrients which help produce more fresh new cells by getting rid of the old ones. They reduce dryness and keep one’s face looking young and bright.

3. Fruits

All of them share a special place in skin-care because of their phytonutrients!

4. Almonds, pistachios and walnuts

Are not only good sources of Omega 3, but especially almonds also have Vitamin E which helps the skin hold in moisture, making it look younger!

5. Water

The simplest way to keep your skin hydrated is through water which makes it look plump and nice.

6. Seeds

Flax seeds are a secret to flawless skin and healthy shiny hair. Sesame seeds are skin protectors. Sunflower seeds keep the skin healthy.