5 simple steps in 5 minutes

Women have been always teased, for taking so much time in getting ready. Not anymore! It's just a countdown of 5 and you're good to go! No, no I'm not joking. Now, makeup is everyone's cup of tea. If you're noob or an expert the following pointers and tricks will facilitate you're in preparing in precisely 5 minutes.



Keep it simple

Cleanse your face with the water and face wash. Apply basic moisturizer. Apply it thoroughly so there are absolutely no gaps between cleansing, moisturizing and applying makeup.

Start it from eye

It's the smart mess-free order. Don't worry if you've got highlighted cheekbones or not. Eye makeup will always add star to your frame. Start at the very outer eye and work toward the lachrymal duct to the sting of the attention. Apply some shades as per mood and dress shade; smart free tip to travel with neutral shade. Now slowly roll the mascara wand from curled roots to tips with a zigzag wiggling motion so the heaviest concentration of product is at the bottom, where it thickens lashes. Lastly, opt for eyebrows to focus on them but not much.

Now it's a face turn

Face makeup restores radiance and provides a healthy look. Next, choose a foundation, keep it natural. Avoid being a fluorescent bulb, go smart, pretty girl. Last, choose a dewy and sheer but highly pigmented grownup foundation and find over the not-wearing-makeup thing. Great-looking skin is your biggest beauty asset.

Cheeky cheekbones

It will give a sublime look to your makeup. Use a brush to spread foundation, shades and highlight cheekbones additionally.

It's all about Lips

Start with a border and ensure to match lip liner to your natural lip tone. Then sketch the colour of your choice. You can go for gloss, creamy, etc. as per your choice. Dare to do a new-for-you shade like peachy pink, rose or red to play up. whitened teeth and your dazzling smile.