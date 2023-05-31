“Working with Farida Ma'am was a life time opportunity for me; Sanjay Mishra ji brings your imagination alive”, Director Gitanjalli Aran.



Director Gitanjalli Aran's upcoming film 'Karmaa Meets Kismet’ starring Sanjay Mishra, and Farida Jalal is a tale of Karma and Destiny. The director opens up about her experience working with the veteran actors and how they became a part of the script.

Describing her working experience with senior actress Farida Jalal she tells, “Working with Farida Mam was a life time opportunity for me. I had grown up watching her on the big screen and when I saw her in the real life, I went quiet. I preferred to just keep listening to her. I knew the value of this opportunity and therefore didn't want to miss even a single moment with her. She gave me a glimpse of true humility. Despite doing more than 200 films her humbleness touched me. She made the entire set so lively and positive. She carries the same loving energy in real life just as she does in reel, life. You can never miss her warmth. When as a writer you think of the most loving senior member of your family who else can come in your mind? I ensured that I always received her from her Vanity before every shoot.”

Heaping praises about Sanjay Mishra, Gitanjalli shares, “With Sanjay Sir, I always felt connected to my roots. Our conversations mostly revolved around art, music and literature. I always felt creatively nourished in his company. His expansive knowledge of art and literature always allured me. I wanted to learn as much as possible from him. What can one say about him as an actor. He brings your imagination alive and adds so much value that your vision too expands. It was evolving to direct him. I evolved not only as a film maker but also as a human. He connection to his roots is something to learn from. He makes you proud of who you are. With him I learnt the significance of Improvisation. As a creative mind sometimes, you tend to block your vision but spending so much time with him I learnt that even the best can be further enhanced.”

She further mentions, “I ensured that I heard all my senior actors as much as possible. They carried immense wisdom not only related to their craft but also of life. I learnt from them how to deeply love your work and at the same time enjoy every moment of it. I observed and absorbed their professionalism.”