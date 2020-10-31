Accessible designer handbags for modern women

Drawing inspiration from the enchanting avant-garde aesthetic of Milan, Miraggio is an exemplary handbag brand catering to the intricate needs of the modern woman. Launched in 2019, Miraggio aims to strike a fine balance between luxe and affordability; thereby procuring a niche 'accessible designer' space in the market.

Miraggio delves deep into what its consumers want, crafting products synonymous to its muses, real women. Curating collections befitting for the many moods and styles of women, the brand's collections include Minimalisque, the fashionable casual bags inspired by minimal architecture, Bold and Beast – the formal, office handbags designed for the boss ladies at work, Rose Coco – the easy-going vacation-friendly collection with pastel hues and Rebel Chic – the special range of party handbags.

The bag making process starts from the initial vision- leading to the curation of a Mood Board, Theme Board and then an Inspiration Board. Following this, a Trends Study is conducted, followed by Market research, Design Development (Sketching & Techpack), curation of a Prototype, Sampling, Final Selection, thereafter culminating into orders.

Updating its collections twice a year, the label takes into account International contemporary trends, deeply impacting the designing process.