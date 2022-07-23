Apple benefits your skin

It's always a special time of year.The most awaited apple season 2022 has begun with farmers harvesting the first of this season's apples. Apple varieties that ripen early have already made their way to the markets in metropolitian cities.



This amazing fruit are free of fat, sodium, and cholesterol and loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, fiber and other nutrients which boost immunity, neutralise irritable bowel syndrome, detoxify liver, avert hemorrhoids, help with weight loss,aid digestion, help with detoxification of the body and lead to better blood circulation. The water content in apples is very high which help with hydration and also cleanse the skin. Freshly picked apples are lunchbox and fruit bowl favourite.

Apples aren't just delicious, they have potent beauty benefits as well. Its multi-vitamin nutrition and natural fruit acids brighten and lighten your skin and provide protection against tanning. The fruit acts effectively on your skin by doing away with the pathogens and excess oils which helps to maintain a glowing skin as well as a healthy body. It can help remove blemishes and is very effective for pimple removal. Apart from being packed with vitamins and minerals, apples also contain pectin and tannin, which help to tone and tighten the skin. Pectin is said to have a soothing effect on sensitive skin. Apples are wonderful skin toners, skin soother, facial toner, wrinkle buster, scalp purifier, helps to tighten the skin and stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface. They also have anti-oxidant properties, helping to prevent oxidation damage and thus delaying visible ageing signs on the skin.

Their high content of vitamin C helps to build collagen, and their levels of copper (60 mcg in a large apple) encourage your skin to produce melanin, the pigment responsible for colour in your skin. This helps to protect your skin from UV rays and melanin also helps to build healthy tissues, hair and eyes.

To get rid of the puffiness and reduce the dark circles, simply place apple slices under your eyes for at least 20 minutes. You can also mix apple cider with grated potatoes for puffiness of the eyes. Peel and grate a small potato and mix two spoons of apple cider with it. Apply it on the puffy areas and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes and wash with fresh water.

To get the most out of apples, leave the skin on — it contains half of the fiber and many of the polyphenols. Recent research has revealed that Green Apples may be of great benefit to the hair, in terms of controlling hair loss and promoting hair growth, because they contain polyphenols, which are said to be nature's perfect antioxidant. Apples contain fruit acids, which have a powerful cleansing effect on the skin, loosening and removing dead skin cells. This helps to brighten the skin and gradually clear away blemishes, like dark spots. Raw apple pulp or apple juice can be applied on the skin daily and then washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. It stimulates blood circulation to the skin surface, adds a glow and helps to reduce lines and wrinkles on the skin. The fruit acids also reduce oiliness, discouraging and reducing blackheads and whiteheads. Apples can also be used as a scrub, mixing it with ground almonds and a little milk or curd. This can be applied on the face and body and rubbed gently on the skin with small circular movements.

Apples have a healing effect and can benefit acne-prone skin. Grated apple can be mixed with a little curd and applied on skin with acne. Grated apple can also be added to face masks. Mix oats with curd, honey and apple pulp or grated apple into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

Apple cider vinegar, which is obtained from apples, is one of the most useful remedies for common beauty problems. It helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin and scalp. That is why it is of help to pimple and acne prone skin. All said and done, apple cider vinegar, like all vinegars is acidic. The main component is ascetic acid. It also has other acids, along with vitamins, mineral salts and amino acid.

As far as external beauty care is concerned, apple cider vinegar has been used for a number of skin and hair problems. For example, it makes a good hair rinse, restoring normal balances and adding shine to the hair. After shampoo, add two tablespoons apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse.

If you have dandruff, wash your hair with a mild herbal shampoo three times a week, using less shampoo and rinsing very well with water. Half an hour before shampoo, apply two tablespoons vinegar on the scalp, massaging it lightly into the scalp. In case of sticky dandruff that adheres to the scalp, soak cotton wool in apple cider vinegar and rub gently on the scalp to dislodge the flakes.

Apple cider vinegar can also be used to restore balance to acne prone skin. Mix one part vinegar with three parts water. Soak cotton wool in the solution and dab on the face. The skin has a natural acid mantle and restoring the acid-alkaline balance helps to keep the skin healthy.

If there is itching on body skin, apple cider vinegar helps to relieve itching. Add some vinegar to bath water and rinse the body with it, specially the parts with itching. It is said that apple cider vinegar also helps warts. It is best to refer warts to a dermatologist, or go for homeopathic treatment, but if you wish to try home remedies, apply the vinegar on the warts daily using cotton wool. It is said that this causes them to finally fall out.

A single apple can contribute five percent of a woman's daily requirements for vitamin A. They make a healthy quick snack when chopped, sprinkled with cinnamon and spread with almond butter, and are a delicious addition to sweet and savoury dishes.

