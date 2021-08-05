Breastfeeding awareness week: How to boost breast-milk

The natural power of breastfeeding is one of the greatest wonders of the world. I tell all new moms that it is a beautiful process that lets you celebrate and nurture a new life. Like all mothers, new-moms too are concerned with giving their little ones the best nutrition and I have the answer to their woes. Let's commemorate World Breastfeeding week by learning about foods that will improve breast milk production and result in a happy and healthy baby.

Fenugreek seeds and leaves

Fenugreek is a lactation superfood, known to increase milk flow and provide a number of benefits such as improving digestion and lowing blood sugars. You can incorporate it in the form of a vegetable, a salad or toss it in your rotis.

Dill leaves

Dill leaves and their seeds increase milk flow and provide a heady source of iron. The leaves make for a delicious dal or simply as a vegetable to accompany with your meals.

Fennel seed

fresh or dry, these never disappoint. Known as a digestive aid they also ensure adequate milk supply. The easiest way to have it is as an after mint- immediately after a meal, tossed with mixed seeds.

Sesame seeds

these seeds maybe tiny but they pack a solid punch. A great source of calcium, they also aid milk flow. Add sesame seeds to your rotis or to your after mint. They also enhance flavour of certain vegetables like carrots.

Coconut

This is a must have for all new mothers. Containing essential fatty acids and omega 3, coconuts help aid increase milk production and provide many important vitamins and minerals.

Garlic

This aromatic herb uplifts any dish also improves milk supply. This flavourful herb is rich in anti-oxidant allin which reduces inflammation in the body.

Figs

sweet and juicy, figs are excellent to increase milk flow and provide calcium- an ingredient essential for lactating mothers. Often the internal calcium supply is not sufficient for both the mother and the newborn, and additional supply is needed to prevent leaching of the mother's bones.

Amaranth flour

Another amazing source of calcium that aides milk supply is amaranth flour. This versatile seed-grain can be used to make rotis, upmas, porridge etc.

Shatavri

The world is waking up to the amazing benefits of this indigenous herb. Acting as an adaptogen, it helps stabilize mood especially in those suffering post-partum mood swings. It also aids breast-milk production and can be had in its natural form or as a supplement.

vSo dear mothers, relax yourselves, eat well, keep you yourselves hydrated. And remember- there is no better gift a mother can give than a lifetime of health for her child and generations to follow!