Bulgari Mangalsutra: Traditional Mangalsutra in a modern rendition

Celebrating love and togetherness in the festive season, celebrities Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shibani Dandekar, were spotted flaunting Mangalsutra's by Haute Joaillerie BVLGARI.

The versatile and one-of-a-kind piece was styled by the queen of hearts, Madhuri Dixit Nene, with a traditional outfit. On the other hand, Shibani Dandekar mirroring her young and free-spirited self paired the Mangalsutra with a sophisticated outfit.

The international rendition of this Indian staple is set in 18ct yellow gold adorned with round black onyx inserts and pave diamonds, the Bulgari Mangalsutra inspired by the brand's conic line, and updates the traditional ornament to a contemporary and stylish jewel-deep rooted in culture.

It represents the cosmopolitan aspirations of a modern bride. Seeking inspiration from its roman roots along with thorough research, this carefully crafted gold necklace is a perfect marriage between tradition and modernity, creating a meaningful connection with local cultural traditions.

Recently actress Richa Chadha chose the Bulgari Mangalsutra at her wedding reception in Mumbai. A celebrity favourite, over the past years, the Mangalsutra has also been spotted on A list celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre and Yami Gautam.