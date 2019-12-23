Celebrating Christmas the Indian way

Christmas is sassy, New Year is fun- the holiday season is simply amazing. The weather, the bonhomie, the cheer, and warmth all around and well, not to forget those late-night parties everything is stunning about December.

And then there's the thrilling anticipation of a brand New year. After all, dressing up is so much fun – and in the Indian weather – this is the time when you can groom and preen without worrying about heat and sweat.

Introduce Indian Elements

If you don't wish to go the whole Indian way, consider introducing Indian elements to your Christmas party dress or a holiday season party outfit.

You can add an Indian waist-coat or a long embroidered jacket to a flared LBD, or pair brocade trousers with a ruffle top or a voguish tunic.

A long flared gown in Christmas colors- red, pink, golden, or green and Indian style embroidery is also a smart outfit choice!

You can introduce Indian elements by adding Indian style accessories only, like Indian juttis with a dress, adding bangles, and an embroidered clutch to your gown ensemble.

You can also be a little more experimental and pair a short Indian tunic with a western skirt or trousers! A gown paired with a designer dupatta – like a wrap – draped lightly over one shoulder – will turn out as a perfect amalgamation of Indo-Western sensibilities.

Indo-Western Fusion-wear

Indo- Western outfits and fusion-wear is for new-age ethnic divas. Contemporary Palazzo suits, trouser suits, Indo-Western gowns, fusion Anarkali suits, comfy Lehenga suits – you'll find plenty of choices while planning your wardrobe for an Indian-themed Christmas party!

Deep jewel hues are not only Indian but also are the need and demand of the season and festivals so, indulge in your love for deep ruby, indulgent wine, or even mystical emerald.

When it comes to fusion styles the sky is the limit! Create a classic crop top-skirt look of your own by pairing a long skirt from your closet with a choli.

Or, you can order a printed lehenga choli and get the blouse stitched in a chic style and well, get rid of the dupatta- and there- you're Christmas ready!

Modish Silhouettes

You can actually go Indian – without being too Indian! This works best for those who love, or are most comfortable in Indian-wear, but wish to join the on-trend bandwagon for a fun Christmas gathering.

Stick to Western elements, cuts and silhouettes like Victorian flounces, trousers, narrow, straight-cut kameez, frock styles, abstract prints, capes, waist-flaunting fit and flare styles et al.

Channel a gorgeous cinched-at-waist gown made in embossed fabric and feel like a princess. Plain silhouettes look flattering and go well with all body shapes. They usually tend to be more versatile- so you can style them in multiple ways.

Keep it Simple

Indian ethnic styling and colors are a bit too strong for Western sensibilities. So, if you are attending a Christmas party with a typically western vibe – keep things simple! Stick to one key bling element.

You can opt for an imposing party-wear saree and play low-key with the accessories, or a plain saree with a designer blouse and statement earrings. Similarly, don't mix too many boisterous colors!

You can also experiment with gorgeous designer blouse designs, which are the toast of the season. You can work all Indian colors nicely for any Christmas party too.

For example, if you wish to wear your favorite rani pink, fuschia or mustard yellow – then style it some way that there are supporting neutrals, like black, white or beige.

Or, keep the color same from top to toe – with embellishments and borders in no-bling feel. Like in this dress, the cut is contemporary, colors are muted and the silhouette is out and out Indian.

Sequined Magic

Sequins certainly rule the charts on the list of trendy embellishments that work perfectly in a Christmassy theme.

They look stylish, lend a very balanced or under-stated sheen, especially, if they are not in metallic hues, and are amply in tune with the western design elements.

Sequins look spectacular in Indian ensembles like sarees and blouses, and even floor-length gowns and kurtis, giving them a chic and youthful appearance.

Sequin sarees and blouses with sequin work are one of the top trends of the season!