Cheer on young Indian classical performers in Sopan Festival

A six-day festival of young artistes who practice traditional Indian art forms like dance, music and instruments, will take place in the national capital from December 13-18.

Sopan, a festival of young musicians and dancers, will showcase the young scholarship holders of Sahitya Kala Parishad.

Along with the Parishad itself, it is co-organised by the Art, Culture and Language Department of the Delhi Government. It will take place at Central Park, Rajiv Chowk, the heart of Delhi.

Twenty-four young scholarship holders will showcase forms of art like Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi and classical music.

The festival will be inaugurated by the Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who said that it is a matter of pride and celebration when today's young talents come together and invest their time and energy to promote our traditional Indian art forms .

"We are proud of these young upcoming stars and are glad that Sahitya Kala Parishad is setting platforms like Sopan to provide them with an audience base."