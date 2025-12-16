How T-SAT is expanding access to education and public services

As the Congress government in Telangana completes two years in office, the state-wide Praja Palana Vijayotshavalu have drawn attention to several governance initiatives, including the transformation of T-SAT (Telangana Skills, Academics and Training Network). Over the last 24 months, the satellite-based platform has been expanded from a limited educational broadcaster into a multi-departmental digital learning and public communication network with statewide reach.

Originally underutilised, T-SAT has been repositioned as a curriculum-aligned, multilingual platform delivering educational, skill-development and public-awareness content. Officials say the revamped network now reaches students, teachers, farmers, women, frontline workers and citizens across urban and rural Telangana through multiple dedicated channels, including T-SAT Vidya for academic education and T-SAT Nipuna for skills and competitive examinations.

In school education, T-SAT has focused on early and foundational learning. For pre-primary students, hundreds of short video lessons have been developed to support language skills, basic numeracy, environmental awareness and physical activity using locally rooted stories and folk traditions. Primary-level programming includes activity-based lessons in core subjects, along with value-education segments addressing themes such as honesty, empathy, environmental responsibility and gender equality. Supplementary content includes calligraphy, yoga, remedial learning modules and bridge courses created in collaboration with non-profit organisations.

For secondary students, including those enrolled in government and residential schools, T-SAT broadcasts subject-wise lessons, digitised science practicals, mathematics foundation modules and scholarship-oriented content. Competitive exam preparation, including NMMS, IIT, NEET and state-level entrance tests, forms a regular part of the schedule. In addition, programmes on cyber safety, financial literacy, adolescent health, soft skills and motivation aim to support students’ overall development. State-level academic competitions conducted through the platform have helped identify student talent from remote regions.

Intermediate education has also been strengthened through structured lectures for science, commerce, humanities and vocational streams in government junior colleges. Practical demonstrations, test series, career guidance programmes and spoken English classes are broadcast regularly. Partnerships with non-government organisations have added entrepreneurship and life-skills content to the curriculum.

Skill development remains a significant component of T-SAT’s expansion. Industry-based learning capsules filmed in manufacturing units and production facilities provide exposure to workplace environments in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, construction and food processing. Special programmes focusing on women’s skills, including tailoring, handicrafts, digital literacy and micro-enterprise, have been designed to reach rural and semi-urban audiences. Coordination with skill universities and training institutions has helped align content with industry standards.

Higher education students and faculty have also benefited from the platform. Engineering and degree students access classes for competitive examinations, programming tutorials and emerging technology modules. Faculty development programmes, research methodology workshops and discussions on educational innovation are broadcast for college teachers. Entrepreneurship-related content featuring start-up ecosystems in the state has been included to encourage innovation among youth.

Beyond education, T-SAT has increasingly functioned as a public service communication channel for multiple government departments. The Health department uses the platform for training frontline health workers and disseminating information on public health initiatives. Women and Child Welfare departments broadcast earlychildhood education modules and nutrition-related content. Agricultural advisories, governance training for local body representatives, safety modules for utility workers, and awareness programmes related to land records, taxation and road safety are also transmitted.

Officials attribute this expansion to coordination among departments and collaborations with educational institutions and civil society organisations, whose programmes have been adapted for television-based learning. While two years is a relatively short period for institutional reform, observers note that T-SAT’s evolution demonstrates how public broadcasting infrastructure can be repurposed to improve access to education and information. As the Praja Palana Vijayotshavalu conclude, the platform stands out as an example of the use of technology to extend government services and learning opportunities to a broad cross-section of society.

(The author is with T-SAT)