US Consulate delegation visits SRM University

Amaravati: Laura Williams, US Consul General, appreciated the stellar progress of SRM University-AP in research and innovation, noting its strong alignment with Andhra Pradesh’s unique position as the confluence of technology and diplomacy. She was heading the delegation from the US Consulate Hyderabad. The Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies (IR&HS) of SRM-AP hosted the delegates in its ongoing efforts to strengthen international academic, research collaborations and cultural engagement. The delegation included Senthil Kumar, Public Engagement Specialist, Meredith Petzler, Political and Economic Chief, Abdulrahman Habeeb, Public Diplomacy Officer, Siba Tripathy, Political and Economic Specialist, Suniel Kumar, Commercial Advisor, Srimali, Political Specialist and Abdul Samad, Public Diplomacy Officer from the US Consulate General Hyderabad.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar, along with Dean – Academic Affairs Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Director – IR&HS Lakshmi Narasimhan, Director –Entrepreneurship and Innovation Srinivasan Thirumalai, deans, administrators, and faculty members of the university welcomed the delegation. Prof Ch Satish Kumar briefed the delegation on the university’s academic ecosystem, research initiatives, global partnerships, and its vision for internationalisation.