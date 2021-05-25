Covid Medicine Recycle: An initiative by a Mom and Daughter

At a time, when there has been a continuous shortage of medical aid, this mother and daughter duo come to the rescue to help the COVID-19 The initiative is aimed at helping the Covid 19 affected patients with necessary medicine supplies. The initiative was started on May 01, this year.



Under the initiative, the duo is not buying medicines to give to the people, but instead, collecting extra medicines left with people post their usage, from all over India and facilitating it to reach the people in need.

Supriya shares, "My daughter, Sahria Malik, an eleven-year-old child, saw the need for medicines when her dad's family was infected with covid. She saw the panic in her family of procuring the basic medications that weren't available in the market. She wondered how she could use the Indulgeo Essentials network to help Covid patients and asked me to act upon the same. Taking her initiative forward and putting it into an action plan, me and my team started working towards the initiative and found both the donors and the patients."

She shares that it isn't easy to gain people's trust that they would deliver the medicines to them on time. Due to the situation and many frauds happening, it is challenging to convince the patient or their family to believe and their speedy delivery.

Two weeks back Sahria Malik along with her mother, began picking up unneeded

medicines from recovered Covid 19 patients and employing the logistics of Indulgeo Essentials, to make the medicines available to people who needed them. From Fabiflu to Medrol and Crocin to vitamin tablets, they have been given medicines across India. They have also received thermometers, oximeters and nebulisers as well. They donate the medicines to the patients after checking their prescription, Aadhaar card and covid positive reports.

Adding more details about the initiative, she adds, "Our goal is to collect leftover medicines from a Covid recovered person and deliver it to the patient facing difficulties in procuring them due to a shortage of medicines in the market or lack of resources. We're listing down the steps for you to understand our initiative better. First, we will take the list of medicines from the donor, but we will only get them picked up once we have somebody who is in need or we're working closely with an organisation that has a constant demand. Indulgeo Essentials is completely handling the logistics part. All we need is your support and leftover medication. If we have an immediate receiver in the donor area, Indulgeo Essentials will coordinate the logistics and directly ship it to the person who needs them with no money involved. If we do not get an immediate receiver in their area, we will consolidate their package with other packages and deliver it to an NGO that directly treats the patients."

As many states are under lockdown, they do have brand permission to deliver essentials. The logistics have been of enormous support to us to pick up and deliver the medicines on time. However, states like Chhattisgarh, Indore and Madhya Pradesh, where there are no operational logistics, has been a massive challenge for the duo.

From the day they started this drive, they have received donations from 42 people, and the offerings are approximately 4400+ tablets. They have been able to help 36 individuals and 2 NGOs, Guru Ka Bagh gurudwara in Agra and Gurgaon Nagrik Seva Manch.

This initiative is pan India. They are delivering and picking up medicines from all over the country. Apart from Delhi and Gurgaon, they have received a large number of donations from Hyderabad.