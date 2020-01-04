Creativity through clothes

The fashion industry is really a huge field. It is not easy to begin a career in this field. First, you need to be strong enough and your decision should be firm.

Then you have to have creativity, which is the key to survival and success. You must think differently. You must have an eye to observe things in detail and from different aspects.

Forty-four-year-old Anju Jain from Hyderabad is making waves in the fashion world though she hails from a real estate and an industrial background. She speaks to The Hans India about her journey:

Informing that she has always been an artistic person, Anju says, "I love drawing, painting and playing around with colours. Implementing my imagination through sketches has been one of my favourite pastimes.

Recently, I started enjoying executing my imaginative ideas through clothes. That's how my journey towards fashion started."

She has specialised in creating Indo-western and fusion collection designer apparel. "Fusion wear is for all ages; my designs are very much rooted in Indian traditional wear and culture with a modern outlook."

Sharing the way the person she is, the self-made fashion designer says, "I have always been a fashionable person, clothing for me is a form of self-expression, and style has always been a reflection of my attitude and personality.

I would always embellish simple clothes with stylish accessories in such a way that would make it look extraordinary and very fashionable."

My workshop is situated in Punjagutta from where we supply to many multi-designer stores all across India."

She adds, "I used to work with the underprivileged children. Now since I've started my new venture only a few years back, I'm taking time to settle down, and then will work for the welfare and the betterment of the society."

Sharing her future plans, she says, "We plan to expand soon starting with opening a flagship store in Hyderabad for starters and then expanding to other cities.

I also plan to participate in various fashion and trade shows within India and abroad as well."