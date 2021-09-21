  • Menu
Decorating a cloth with needle work

Decorating a cloth with needle work
Decorating a cloth with needle work

Embroidery in India had come a long way. As fashion trends changed with time , Indian embroidery adapted to the new climate and managed to remain elegant and sophisticated.

While each embroidery technique possesses its speciality , one thing is for certain, each one of them makes a serious style statement.

That one embroidery which is on top now a days is "Banjara"

The nomadic tribes of Banjara did not limit themselves to a single geographical location which allowed this style of embroidery to disperse across various regions, facilitating variations in the technique and designs.

Using a brightly coloured base cloth , motifs for this embroidery are highlighted by cross stitch in geometric patterns. Chain stitch and overlaid quilting stitch is also used for unique designs , sometimes embellished with mirrors and beads.

With a combination of patchwork and mirror work , the Banjara embroidery gives vibrance to the everyday ethnic look.

It is included in both modern garments as well as the traditional ones. You can find Banjara embroidery on dresses , suits , lehengas , blouses and jackets.

For a casual and bright look , Banjara embroidered clothes or accessories are the best options. A fusion look can also be effortlessly created by mixing a Banjara embroidered jacket with dhoti salwar or pants along with traditional accessories.

As the designer herself is wearing the collection and giving some major Banjara vibes.

