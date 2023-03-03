Deepika Padukone to grace Oscars fete

In yet another honor for India at the soon-to-be-held Academy Awards, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been chosen by the Academy to present the golden statuette at the Oscars ceremony on March 12 at Dolby Theatre. Deepika took to Instagram on Thursday night and shared the big news with her fans.

Deepika will be the second Indian actor ever to present at Oscars ceremony after Priyanka Chopra. Popular Hollywood stars such as Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, and Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Connelly are some of the stars who will be presenting the Academy Awards at the ceremony this year.

Deepika has scored her career's biggest blockbuster with SRK's "Pathaan." On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Siddhant Anand. She will also be seen in 'Project K', alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.