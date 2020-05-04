Digital awards to recognize COVID heroes

93.5 RED FM has partnered interactive music information portal Music Plus for virtual awards initiative 'RISE INDIA Awards' to recognize and celebrate the selfless efforts of the COVID-19 crusaders. There are doctors, nurses, frontline sanitization staff, industrialists, brands, celebrities, influencers, journalists, social media personalities and ordinary people who have shown extraordinary will to battle the pandemic.

'RISE INDIA Awards' is a four-week long initiative that will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube of RED FM every Friday, starting from 8th May. Nominations will be invited through RJ mentions and RJ videos where people can either self-nominate or nominate someone who has done notable work during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserves to be honoured. Hosted by popular RJs of RED FM every Friday for 4 consecutive weeks, the digital award ceremonies will be graced by a line-up of singers and composers who would be supporting the initiative from their respective homes.

Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "Every battle is won by warriors and heroes who refuse to surrender to the enemy. These times are no different. Our Covid 19 heroes are keeping us safe, while they fight the war against the virus. And as a humble gesture to recognise these relentless efforts Red FM has collaborated with Music Plus to bring you Rise India Awards. An effort to celebrate our Corona crusaders from health workers, and the police force, to the common man who is coming forward to serve the nation. Some of the biggest musicians and entertainers will be joining us during this weekly digital event. And every week we will also bring you stories of heroes, from across the country to inspire us. Saluting our Corona Heroes is the least we can do, and through that, hopefully also encourage many more heroes to rise."