Fire Extinguishing Day is celebrated to create awareness of the dangers of fires and inspiring people to prevent the injuries, deaths and destruction cause by them.

Fire extinguisher, flame extinguisher, or an extinguisher etc is fire protection devices used to extinguish or control small fires, often in emergency situations.

Firefighters carry self contained breathing apparatus (SCBA; an open‐circuit positive pressure compressed air system) with them to prevent smoke inhalation. These are not oxygen tanks but they carry compressed air. SCBA can hold 30 to 45 minutes of air, but it depends upon the size of the tank and the rate of consumption during strenuous activities.