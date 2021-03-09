 FLO presents Influential Women Awards 

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FICCI) organised its ambitious program 'FIWA 2021 (FICCI FLO Influential Women Awards) at the UNESCO Heritage site of Chowmahalla palace, near Charminar, Hyderabad on Sunday night.

FIWA 2021 was the first event to be held at Chowmahalla Palace after the lockdown and unlock phase of the pandemic. The magnum opus event was scheduled to mark, observe and celebrate the empowered women on the occasion of International Women's Day. Apurva Jain, YFLO Chairperson termed it as the occasion to pay tribute to the role of women.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadwal Mayor, Vijayalakshmi said that entrepreneurship is a magical word. Women occupy only 20% of total enterprises and just 7% in Telangana.

14 distinguished individuals were recognised and honoured with FIWA Awards for their outstanding achievement and contribution through their work.

The award categories spanned industry and innovation, entrepreneurship and social outreach, public administration and grassroots impact, start-ups, sports and arts. The awards were presented under the categories---Outstanding Women Achievers, Covid Warriors, Young Achievers and Public Administration.