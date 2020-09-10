FLO & Roshi NGO launch 'Say No to Suicide' Video Challenge

Every year September 10 is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD). It is marked to create awareness, in order to provide Worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides, with various activities around the world since 2003.



FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Roshni NGO jointly come together. To mark the occasion, they launched the 'Say NO to Suicide' video challenge. Do send in your video or share in social media to create awareness. Let's get the message out that when you 'Reach out...There's always somebody!' Come, let's pledge our allegiance to work together towards this universal problem, announced these two organisations in a press note issued in the city today. Every 40 seconds someone somewhere takes his or her own life. Life, that's immeasurably precious.

Irreplaceable. But suicide is not inevitable. It is totally preventable. FLO Hyderabad-Roshni NGO's yearlong campaign - #REACHOUT - aims to create awareness about the very vital issue of mental health. 10th September every year is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day said Usharani Manne, Chairperson of the FLO Hyderabad Chapter. Ushasree Tipirneni, Director Roshni Trust, a NGO in Hyderabad that helps People Struggling With Suicidal Tendencies said, the mental depression is the invisible enemy that takes our lives away. It is a complex problem which doesn't have single treatment like a vaccine for the relief from Corona. 8 million people die annually across the globe. In India, in the year 2019 alone 1.39 lakh committed suicide. One suicide is happening every minute all over the world, she shared.

Depression is treatable. Suicide is preventable. Let us together address this menace she said.