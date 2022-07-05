For that perfect overall monsoon makeup look

Monsoons can get extremely humid causing - dripping of makeup, patchy foundation, smudging lip colour, frizzy hairs, etc., and can be a dreadful affair for makeup lovers.

Well, it is definitely not something that everyone likes, but you will have to understand that going as minimal as possible is the best way to keep your spirits high and makeup impeccable. Do not opt for a very heavy or cakey makeup look in monsoon as that might make you sweat more. Apart from that, you will feel free with a light makeup look that will make you sweat lesser. So, remember these tips and rock this season.

Ditch the cream-based formulas

During monsoons, ditch the cream-based eyeliners, mascaras, foundations, and lipstick, and creams and moisturisers that can clog your pores.

Less is more during monsoons

It is best to avoid heavy makeup and choose a natural look. Use subtle shades of lighter brown, pink, peach, or pastel colours to go with the mood of the monsoon.

Seal the deal with a setting spray

Use a make-up setting spray to seal the look. Some setting sprays that are great for the Indian monsoons are Colorbar Stay The Day Finishing Mist, which stays for 7-8 hours. For the matte look, you can use Miss Claire Face Makeup Setting Spray. It stays for 3-4 hours and then needs to be reapplied. Another setting spray that you can choose for the monsoon is the quick-drying setting spray from Maybelline, it is lightweight & nonsticky and prevents your makeup from melting.

Monsoons in India are beautiful but can also get extremely humid and can be a nightmare for makeup lovers with dripping mascaras, raccoon eyes, patchy foundation, and more. But with a little care, the right choice of products, and the right look you can monsoon-proof your makeup, enjoy the rain while sipping a hot cup of coffee, and let some droplets fall on your face too!