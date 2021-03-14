Get fit, fun & glow

As the world gears up to celebrate the success and sacrifices of women in this modern-day scenario, it becomes extremely important for us as women to recognise our contributions in the society and take some time off to prioritize our health both - mental and physical.

Sheryl Salis, Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator shares a few tips to reward ourselves with that much needed self-care session and prioritise our health using these simple tips and tricks to get fit, fun and glowing.

Start your day with green coffee



While we all love our chai-biscuit conversations, you can surely treat yourself to a piping hot cup of green coffee that not only is a healthier alternative to your regular chai breaks, but also a contemporary health trend that is here to stay. Green coffees are not roasted unlike our regular coffee, and hence have 3X more antioxidants which are otherwise lost in the roasting process.

Green coffee act as a strong source in regulating our metabolism levels to help us get the best results with our healthy diets. It also contains 50 per cent Chlorogenic acid - the powerful antioxidants that level-up our fitness game.

Replace sugar with 100 per cent pure honey



Let's replace our sugar intake with 100per cent pure honey, it contains natural anti-oxidants that helps build immunity, weight management, skin rejuvenation and support overall health. Honey in its purest form is anti-fungal and anti-bacterial thus helps fight infections. While honey is a common household ingredient present in almost all Indian households, it becomes equally important for us to scrutinise and check the purity standards of honey that we consume.

We should always go for FSSAI approved honey, for 100 per surety look out for the NMR approved mark i.e. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance technology which ensures unadulterated honey including no added sugar ensuring 100 per cent purity. NMR is seen as the gold-standard for testing for adulteration in honey.

You can use consume turmeric latte and lime water with honey to boost your immunity for all the guiltless desert binge to devour your favourite pancakes and waffles

Work hard, play harder



Yes, as much as we spend time working from home and managing all household chores it becomes increasingly important for us to take up an outdoor hobby or exercise to keep our physical fitness in track. It not only helps us keep our physical body in shape but also helps release some positive vibes and start off the day with a much fresh, happy and outgoing approach.

Alsi seeds – Nutritional powerhouses



Flax seeds or as we call them Alsi, come powered with both insoluble and soluble fiber which helps to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels in blood. While they also help prevent cancer, flaxseeds have a thick husk that cannot be digested, so they must be ground for your body to get its nutritional benefits.

Do what we love



We should all pursue our hobbies and work on something that we adore or feel passionate about. We can surely try painting some viral art challenges, any dance form, attend a virtual baking master class to pursue our desert baking hobbies, practice yoga with our buddies or even work on that musical playlist which helps us go through tough days. As said, do what we love and see the positive vibes turn around for us.