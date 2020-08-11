Get your hair monsoon ready

The rainy season has stepped in, and as beautiful as it may seem, the rain can cause havoc for your hair if you are not careful. One of the most common problems faced during the monsoon is hair fall. This happens mainly because your scalp isn't clean and dry, and with the excess of moisture, it leads to all sorts of troubles. As astounding as it may sound, don't let it dampen your spirit.

All you need to do is to put in a little effort to take care of your hair and follow these important hair care tips that we've listed out for you.

Apply coconut oil

Applying coconut oil 15 minutes before you shampoo helps in preconditioning your hair. A pre-shampoo treatment with coconut oil makes hair greasy and lessens the water your hair soaks up during washing. It also deals with the scalp problems in men and women.

Keep the scalp clean with antibacterial shampoo

During the long monsoon month there is high oil secretion on the scalp, which makes the hair look flat at the roots. To combat this, it is essential to wash your hair regularly. Antibacterial hair shampoos and cleansers are hair care essentials for the scalp as they help fight fungal and bacterial infections.

A leave-in conditioner is a must

Rain water is usually acidic and dirty. If you are stepping out, use a protective leave-in conditioner and dry your hair naturally. It will form a protective layer on your hair and shield it from the damage rain water can cause. Besides, it will act as a deodorizer to keep your hair smelling good.

Keep your hair dry

While it may be tempting to step out in the rain or you may actually get caught in it, remember that as soon as you step inside your home, take the time out to wash and dry your hair. Excess moisture on the scalp is like inviting infection. Another hair care tip is to avoid tying your hair if it's wet.

Use the right comb

In all seasons, it is important to use the right kind of comb. Especially if you are dealing with wet hair, use a wide tooth comb because it will ensure that your hair doesn't break and get damaged.