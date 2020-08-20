Girls can put on gloves and pack a punch

Boxing is not just about the stamina that one possesses but it is more of a technical sport that requires a substantial degree of endurance, alertness and quick reflex, says N Usha, who bagged Dhyan Chand Award

Two-time silver medallist in the World championships and a gold medallist in the Asian championship, Nagisetty Usha, feels overwhelmed to secure the Dhyan Chand Award.



"Though I could not bag the Arjuna Award last year, Dhyan Chand Award makes up for what I missed. Having said that, the award sets a new standard for me and helps train future boxers to make a mark in the international championships," she asserts.

Working as a Grade-I technician at Diesel Loco Shed of Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, the 36-year-old boxing champion in the 57-kg category is Indian Railways women's boxing coach. Currently, Usha is training 20-30 boxers in multiple camps. "When I was getting trained, girls rarely opted for the sport. The scenario is gradually changing now. However, there is still a long way to go for girls to consider boxing a serious sport," she opines.

Usha says that boxing is not a tough sport for girls.

"Most girls feel that they are not cut for the sport. But actually, they can go for it provided their parents extend their support to them. It is a self-defence technique and every girl should learn to put on boxing gloves, pack a punch and hit the heavy bag," says Usha, who's mentored by renowned boxing coach I Venkateswara Rao. Her father was a sub-junior national boxer.

Elaborating about women following their passion, Usha says, "Women have come a long way and are now keen on breaking stereotypes, aligning their passion with the line of work they choose. All they need is a little bit of encouragement and guidance to reach greater heights."

The boxing champion dedicates the award to her parents – NV Ramana and Uma Maheshwari and her husband – S Ganesh, a railway employee and a football goal-keeper.

"Fortunately, I have a supporting family because of which I could realise my dreams," says the mother of two kids and the six-time national champion.

Sharing her disappointment in her career with The Hans India, she says that she missed 2012 London Olympics because of her knee surgery and neck injury then.

Usha says that hard work is the key and that's the only path to follow to march towards success. She joined Waltair Division in 2008. The champion says she wants to train aspirants, infuse confidence in them and help them make it to the Olympics.