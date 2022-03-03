'Gurmukh' is made on a sensitive topic, says Aakanksha Sareen

Model and actress Aakanksha Sareen, who hails from Punjab, best known for her hit songs like Teeji Seat, Dil Darda, Haveli, Pekeyan Nu and roles in films like Dulla Vaily, Jagga Jiunda E, Mitti: Virasat Babbaran Di, Amrindra Gill's Angrej and many more. Now she will be next seen in film Gurmukh starring alongside Kuljinder Singh Sidhu and Sara Gurpal. The film is directed by Pali Bhupinder Singh and it has been produced by Rana Ahluwalia and Jasbir Dhillon is set to release this year soon.



Aakanksha gets candid about her role and working experience in the film.

Talking about the film, she says, "Gurmukh is made on a very sensitive topic. It highlights a very serious subject. It emphasises on how the society works in terms of values, good deeds and helping each other for a better environment. It is directed by a very fine writer Pali Bhupinder who have written many hit punjabi films like Laavan Phere, Lock by Gippy Grewal and Mein Teri Tu Mera. He has directed the film in a brilliant way. The audience will love what he has to display."

Revealing about her role, she says, "I have a very prominent role in the film. The entire film and story line is based on my role and what happens with it. It is the core subject of the film and people will love to see me doing something extremely different and challenging which I have never done before."

Sharing her working experience with Kuljinder Sidhu and Sara Gurpal, she adds, "The experience was wonderful. I have already worked 2-3 times with Sara on the sets of music videos. We are super friendly with each other and share a decent friendship. After the pack up, we would sometimes go to her home and enjoy a lot. She is a wonderful co-actor to work with."

"However with Kuljinder Sidhu ji, it was my first time. I learnt a lot from him by just observing him. He is such a fine actor that you can really learn a lot from him as an artist," she added. Sharing about her acting journey, she tells, "I started by participating in a beauty pageant Miss Diva by Miss India. I was the finalist from Punjab. And then randomly I got a call from Jashan Nanarh's assistant director for Happy Raikoti's Jaan music video. Thats how it all started. Since then I have not looked back ever.