Honoured to be mentioned by PM Narendra Modi: Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree Sahu of Odisha's Rourkela, who was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her artwork on Sunday, said it was an honour to be mentioned by the Prime Minister.

Sahu, an engineering student, was found a mention in Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' address on Sunday for her artwork to promote cloth-based scroll paintings 'Pattachitra'.

"It is a proud moment for me, my family and the entire Odisha that the Prime Minister has mentioned my artwork in his Mann Ki Baat. I had never expected that my artwork of Pattachitra will give me a national identity. I thank the Prime Minister," said Bhagyashree.

"I started all these last year when I joined M.Tech first year. During the lockdown, I focused on my passion for Pattachitra painting. I have decided that I will follow my passion in future," she added. During his monthly radio programme, Modi praised her for popularising the traditional art form.

"Look at Bhagyashree Sahu of Rourkela. Although she is a student of Engineering, in the past few months, she started learning the art of Pattachitra and has mastered it. On her way to college, Bhagyashree found soft stones, and collected and cleaned them. Later, she painted these stones in Pattachitra style for two hours every day," said Modi.

"After painting these stones, she started gifting them to her friends. During the lockdown, she started painting on bottles too. And now, she even conducts workshops on this art form. A few days ago, on the birth anniversary of Subhash Babu (Subhash Chandra Bose), Bhagyashree paid him a unique tribute done on stone," said Modi.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for Bhagyashree Sahu.

Union ministers from Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi congratulated for her endeavour.

"Spoke to Bhagyashree Sahu. Congratulated her for efforts to promote #Pattachitra art and also encouraged her to continue her inspiring work in making our art and culture more popular. She was excited and expressed happiness on her work getting noticed by PM @narendramodiji," tweeted Pradhan.

"It was a moment of pride to know from the #ManakiBaat of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji about Bhagyashree Sahu from Rourkela who mastered the art of traditional Patta Chitra paintings in a few months of practice despite she being a student of Engineering," tweeted Sarangi.