How to choose the perfect wedding saree

Choosing the perfect wedding saree is an important decision for any bride-to-be. Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a Couture Label, shares some unique pointers to consider when selecting your wedding saree: Understand your personal style: Start by understanding your personal style and preferences. Do you prefer traditional or contemporary designs? Are you inclined towards bold and vibrant colors or subtle and pastel shades? Knowing your style will help you narrow down your options. Consider the wedding theme:Take into account the overall theme and tone of your wedding.

If you’re having a traditional ceremony, you might opt for a classic silk saree, while a modern or fusion-themed wedding might call for a designer or embroidered saree. Body type and comfort: Consider your body type and choose a saree that flatters your figure.

If you’re petite, opt for lighter fabrics and minimalistic designs to avoid overwhelming your frame. Additionally, prioritize comfort by selecting a saree that allows you to move and sit comfortably throughout the day. Fabric selection: Choose the fabric of your saree carefully, as it contributes to both the look and comfort. Popular options include silk, georgette, chiffon, crepe, and satin.

Silk sarees give a traditional and luxurious feel, while lighter fabrics like georgette and chiffon offer a more contemporary look. Color and embellishments: Selecting the right color is crucial as it sets the overall mood and complements your skin tone. While red is a traditional choice for Indian weddings, you can also explore other vibrant hues like pink, orange, or royal blue. Pay attention to embellishments such as embroidery, zari work, sequins, or stone detailing, ensuring they match your personal style and the level of grandeur you desire.

Dupatta or pallu design: The design and drape of the dupatta or pallu can enhance the overall look of the saree. Look for unique and intricate patterns, borders, or embroidery on these elements. Experimenting with different draping styles can also add uniqueness to your ensemble. Consider the season and weather: Keep in mind the season and weather conditions during your wedding. Lighter fabrics like chiffon or georgette are suitable for warmer climates, while silk or velvet sarees are ideal for cooler weather. Consult with a designer or stylist: If you’re unsure or overwhelmed with choices, consider consulting with a designer or stylist. They can guide you based on your preferences, body type, and budget, helping you find the perfect saree that meets your expectations. Budget and quality: Determine your budget beforehand and look for sarees within that range. Remember to prioritize quality and craftsmanship. Investing in a well-made saree ensures longevity and can become a treasured heirloom.

Try before you buy: Always try on the saree before making a final decision. Assess how it fits, drapes, and looks on you. Walk around, sit, and move to ensure you feel comfortable and confident in your choice. By considering these unique pointers, you can make an informed decision and select the perfect wedding saree that reflects your personal style and enhances your beauty on your special day.