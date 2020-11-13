How to use neem leaves for hair loss

Neem or Indian Lilac, scientifically known as Azadirachta indica, is an evergreen herb from the Meliaceae or mahogany family. Neem trees are characterised by broad-spreading leaves, white fragrant flowers, and small bittersweet drupes. Bark, leaves, fruits, seeds, and roots of the plant have strong medicinal uses while shoot and flowers are used in culinary preparations.

Now, here are five different ways that you can follow to use neem leaves for hair loss:

Massaging neem oil

The healthy growth of hair requires a healthy, nourished scalp. Your scalp can get affected by many factors and develop various issues, such as the dry scalp, flaky scalp, dandruff, etc., which stimulate hair loss largely. Neem oil is a topical treatment for scalp infections. Heat the neem oil (don't let it boil) to warm it up and massage the scalp with it gently for 5 to 10 minutes. Take a bath in lukewarm water after an hour. You can apply neem oil twice a week. The smell of neem oil might seem to be disgusting. However, tolerate it by thinking about the lustrous hair you will get soon.

Using neem water

Neem-infused water is another highly effective remedy that eliminates dandruff and opens clogged pores caused due to it. As a result, you get squeaky clean scalp with significantly reduced hair fall. Take a handful of neem leaves and boil it in water. Let them boil until the color of the water changes (until water extracts the medicinal value of neem leaf). Allow the infusion to cool down and remove the neem leaves from it. After shampooing, rinse your hair with the infusion.

Opting for a neem mask

Another method of using neem for hair loss is grinding the leaves into a paste and using it as a mask. Get some fresh neem leaves and grind them into a fine paste with medium consistency. You can add some hot water if needed. Apply the paste to your hair from the root to the tip. Also, don't ignore the scalp. Now, wrap your hair in a towel and wait for one or two hours. Shampoo the hair and rinse the mask off thoroughly.

Applying neem pack

If fresh neem leaves are not available, go for readymade neem leaf powder. You can easily get a pack of neem leaf powder in any departmental store or even in a pharmacy. Make sure to buy the organic one for the best results. Add enough lukewarm water to this powder and turn it into a smooth paste of medium consistency. Apply the pack to the scalp and cover your hair too. Let it dry for an hour or so. Then, rinse the hair thoroughly. However, using fresh neem leaves is always recommended.