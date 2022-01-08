How to wear white pants in fall/winter? A street style guide

You know what they say, a classic never goes out of style. The same rule applies to white clothing as well, whether a pair of pants or a crisp white shirt. Whites look good with almost everything, from bold, loud colours to prints and classic hues to neutral key items. Wearing white pants/denims with cold-weather-appropriate clothes like oversised sweaters, slouchy boots, cozy fleece, and statement winter coats—it's not only easy but looks also incredibly cool.



With the dark and neutral colours ruling the roost during the fall/winter season, white pants make up for the ultimate wardrobe staple. A common find in almost all wardrobes, white clothing can be either minimalistic or completely versatile.

While white pants are an ideal pick for this season in particular, you can slay in them all year round, too, thanks to their evergreen appeal. This classic can be styled with a wide range of apparel.

Let's explore a few ways in which a pair of white pants can be styled.

The chic look



White trousers with crop tops are ideal for bringing the fall vibes in your look. Throw on a bright, floral cardigan on top of your favourite pair of white pants. Style it with a chic pair of sunglasses and some dainty gold hoops. Add a bright coloured baguette bag along with your comfiest pair of sneakers, and there goes your fall outfit!

The print vibe



To create a sassy look, wear your white pants with a white turtleneck. You may also consider cropping the turtleneck a little bit to break the monotony. It will also make you look a bit taller. You can accessorise with some gold jewellery. Throw on a leopard-print fur or a neutral waist-coat on top. For footwear, you can pair this outfit with white sneakers or sleek white boots. Finish it off with a white sling bag and a nice pair of sunglasses.

The subtle one



Another way in which you can style your white pants is by pairing it with a green crop top, along with a jacket. Green is one of the most fashion-forward colours of the season and when teamed with white, it looks immaculate. If you wish to achieve a contrast look, you could accessorise it with a pink shoulder bag and a pink baseball cap, another hot favourite colour of the season. Top up the look with a smart watch and some minimal jewellery, for maximum impact.

It's simple to put together a look based on white pants by blending textures, patterns, and accessories. So, pay attention and uncover this trendy winter classic that you can resurrect throughout the year.

(The writer is a fashion content creator at Trell)