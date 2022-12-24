I got trained in fights and action scenes for my role: Anjali Kapoor

Singer and actress Anjali Kapoor whose work repertoire includes Color's TV show Beintehaa, V Distraction ( Channel V Series), Zindagi T-Series music video of eminent singer Stebin Ben, Oh My God Punjabi song sung by Band of Brothers and her latest web series "Farm House" will be now seen in web series An Incomplete Mission (action thriller) starring alongside Amit Soni.



Directed by Dipansu halder know for his Cinematography in Talaash, Baby, Batla House and others, the show is set to release in the start of next year.

26-year-old beauty, on opening up about the show tells, "My upcoming web series Incomplete Mission is a Hollywood based web show which also stars Amit Soni as my coactor. I'm playing an undercover agent in this show which will release at the start of next year."

She will be seen as an undercover agent in the show. Talking about her experience playing the character she states, "My experience in that web show has been insightful. Also, it was quite enthralling and challenging to play an undercover agent. Unlike television drama it was something new for me because I got to do actions. I learned fights and action scenes which was a challenge part about this character. My director Dipanshu Halder is quite known in the industry and was very clear with his vision. I really loved it!"

Sharing about her journey so far she says,"When I started it wasn't easy, I did quite a few shows for Doordarshan and Colors show Beintehaa starring Preetika Rao and Harshad Arora. Then I did a web show farmhouse, channel V's V Distraction and a lot of music video. I want to work as an actor in the industry but my first preference would always be singing."

She has also become a brand ambassador of cricket league VPL team, Gwalior Golden Tigers. Talking about the same Anjali shares, "I feel honored to be a part of VPL, a league created to promote rural cricketers in the country. Being a brand ambassador amongst some of the great artists in the industry is truly a fulfilling experience for me. Our PM supporting this cause of uplifting and providing boys from rural area a platform is very noble."

Also, PM Narendra Modi is part of this social cause associated with sports collaboration, including bigwigs like- Meet Brothers, Vipul Narigara, Bigg Boss fame Akash Dadlani and singer Jyothika Tangri.