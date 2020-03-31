I surprise myself Says Mumbai-based singer Poorvi Koutish

Bollywood and Tamil playback singer Poorvi Koutish's current song 'Jawalamukhi' is from the music maestro AR Rahman's 99 Songs' movie. She has sung three songs in the movie. Poorvi has been one of the top 4 contestants of Indian Idol season 6. Post that she has been touring/gigging globally. Performed live with Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Siddharth Mahadevan, Raghav Sachar etc. She keeps touring with AR Rahman. Poorvi Koutish is trained in Hindustani classical since childhood from mother Veenu Koutish (professional singer/ vocal coach). She has also studied Opera for 2 years in Chennai post-Indian Idol. Well trained under the guidance of music maestro AR Rahman, she completed her one-year Internship at Panchattan Recording Studio (AR Rahman Studios) as a Music Producer.

Excerpts from an interview:

How are you planning to spend the time during the lockdown?

Listening to '99 Songs' album, I highly recommend it, also a song that talks about a 'volcano', give it a listen (laughs). I have been trying to rearrange things/furniture around a little and I am still not convinced. So I'm pushing through this phase.

How was it to collaborate with AR Rahman?

Initially, I felt is it real life? The day it hits me, I'll faint, you'll see! (laughs). It still takes me time to process the fact that I've been recording and performing live with him.

You have participated in the reality TV music competition, from then and till now what changes have you seen in these competitions?

There are some significant changes for sure. Although, I haven't been following reality shows post my season. However, the contestants today are wiser and are trying their best to utilise the platform post their season learning from the mistakes of the former contestants. Also, the aggressive self PR with social media has changed the game completely in the past couple of years, which has made a huge impact on careers.

There are speculations that the emotional stuff, which happens during these shows are scripted, please throw some light on this.

I am not so sure about it as I didn't witness the scripting. But, there are some emotional triggers to get a natural response which ends up turning into a 'moment' but nothing is imposed on you to throw you off of your comfort zone.

How often and for how long do you practice?

As a kid, I practised 5-7 hours a day with no specific rules. It was the only fun I had post-school, hence the longer engagement. Now, considering the schedule and the free gift hampers of stress due to the reckless routine, it is 1-2 hours almost every day.

Please explain your creative process?

It is dramatically unpredictable and random. I surprise myself, which is fun and scary at the same time. It's like reading the book 'The Alchemist' over and over, you find something weirdly new each time.

What do you enjoy most about being a singer?

I love how I can belt out different textures, imitations (I recently tried Donald duck and boy it hurts), broadway pieces feel like liberation, easier manipulation of words/lyrics etc.

Which is the best song you have ever released and why?

From my originals, best is yet to come. From Bollywood, it is 100 per cent Jwalamukhi for so many reasons.

A) It's with the legendary Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman (one of my childhood dreams coming true)

B) It powerfully expresses the female lead's emotional turmoil (considering where is it placed in the movie, for which you'd have to follow the storyline to understand the crucial point)

C) It is named after a NATURAL CALAMITY (the best title ever).

An instrument which you want to learn and why?

Piano, I keep messing around with it casually, but I'd like to learn it seriously soon.

Guqin (Chinese traditional string instrument) it sounds heavenly. I think I'll cry in every lesson.

One thing you want to change in the music industry.

I want three things to be changed.

1. Following/replicating what's famous.

2. Negligence/ignorance toward original content. A quick assassination of individuality with judgements

3. A rarity in Fairplay with

opportunities and remunerations.

Who are your musical inspirations?

My first inspiration has been my mother Veenu Koutish (professional singer). AR Rahman, Barbara Streisand and the list is long.

What kind of music do you listen to today?

A mix of everything, from Naushad Ali, Shankar Jaikishan to K-POP, from Baroque to Rap, etc. My playlist can either be a headache or a sequel of 'Alice in Wonderland' (laughs).

What are your future projects?

I've sung in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut 'Dil Bechara', the songs are 'Mera Naam Kizzie' and 'Dil Bechara', music by AR Rahman sir. And I'm producing my first EP, which has been prolonged for more than a year, but I have resumed the work and hopefully, we'll all listen to it in 2020!