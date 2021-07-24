If you feel the character, audience will feel it too: Muskan Bamne

Television actress Muskan Bamne, who is currently seen playing the role of Pakhi Shah in the daily soap "Anupamaa", feels that actors should always give their 100 per cent to any character they play on-screen.



"I feel that whatever character is given to you, you should give it your all. You should give your 100 per cent to it. If you feel the character, the audience will feel it too," Muskan tells IANS.

The actress, who has been part of TV shows like "Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot" and "Super Sisters", picks the latter as her favourite.

"In Super Sisters, I played a Haryanvi girl. It revolved around two sisters who had magical super powers, which they used to help the common people. It is my favourite because I got to speak Haryanvi and my character was a little tomboyish too. It was fun doing it," says Muskan.

Talking about her current show, Muskan revealed that she fell in love with the script of "Anupamaa" as soon as she heard it.

"The first thing I noticed in the script was that Pakhi is the youngest in the house. She is loving, caring and loves her dad and mom, but things change when Kavya comes into their life. She goes through a difficult time. I feel the character graph is just amazing as it allows me to explore so many different emotions," she says.