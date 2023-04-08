Improve your diet with goodness of almonds!

Observed on April 7th every year, World Health Day is a global awareness day that aims to promote healthy living and increasing awareness of health issues across the globe. This year's theme being "Health For All" the emphasis has been laid on improving public health worldwide.

As we focus on building a healthier world, it is essential to recognise the role of a healthy diet in preventing and managing chronic as well as infectious diseases. Almonds have been identified as one of the foods to be included in a healthy meal plan. These nuts are high in nutrients such as fiber, protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium that are essential for overall health and wellbeing. In addition to this, almonds are a source of zinc, copper, folate, and iron – minerals that help in boosting immunity.

Numerous studies have shown that including almonds in a balanced diet can improve heart health, lower cholesterol levels, manage blood sugar levels, and promote weight management. These benefits make almonds an excellent choice for those looking to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Commenting on the occasion of World Health Day, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare, Delhi, "I believe that prevention is key to reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases. This makes it very important to be mindful of our lifestyle habits. This World Health Day, let's make a commitment to prioritise our health and wellbeing by making healthier choices, including adding almonds to our diets. Almonds are a nutrient-dense food that can help reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other health issues. They are rich in several nutrients like vitamin E, protein, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus required for the growth and development of the body. In fact, a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that consuming 43 grams of dry-roasted, lightly salted almonds every day reduced hunger and improved dietary vitamin E and monounsaturated ("good") fat intake without increasing body weight."

Commenting on the occasion of World Health Day, Bollywood Celebrity and Actress, Soha Ali Khan said, "To ensure healthy eating at home, I'm always looking for healthy snack options for my family. Almonds are a great choice because they are packed with essential nutrients, and they are easy to take on the go. In addition, almonds have satiating properties which can keep us full for a long time and help control cravings for unhealthy foods. Additionally, eating almonds daily can also help in building immunity as they are a source of essential minerals like copper, zinc, iron and folate. This World Health Day, I would recommend prioritising your health by choosing healthier snack options like almonds. They're a great way to keep us fueled and feeling our best."